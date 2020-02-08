MORGANTOWN — Unhappy with his players approach in what was a relatively easy 76-61 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins began prepping them for Saturday’s 2 p.m. road game with Oklahoma with a practice that was, shall we say, a re-education experience.
Huggins was the teacher.
Asked if there was more enthusiasm in the practice than he saw through the second half of the Iowa State game, Huggins said “They didn’t have any choice. We were going to go hard yesterday and I think they got the message.”
It’s necessary because while Oklahoma’s record doesn’t place it near the top in the Big 12, standing at 14-8 with a 4-5 mark in the conference, they protect their home court to the tune of nine wins in 10 starts, which gets your attention if you are a WVU team whose only four losses have all come away from home.
Sitting at 18-4, WVU’s soft performance against Iowa State might be translated into feeling they have arrived in the big time after a tough season last year, but Huggins doesn’t see that as a problem.
“At least half of our team took multiple, multiple butt whippings a year ago, so I don’t know how they could feel they have arrived,” he said. “They understand. I think they do. They were 0-9 on the road last year.”
At least one of his players, Emmitt Matthews Jr., doesn’t feel he has to worry about them getting complacent.
“I don’t think he has had to go out of his way to keep us humble,” Matthews said after the Iowa State win. “We’re a humble bunch. We have one five-star recruit. A lot of us haven’t had this before, so we’re grateful for it. All of us. That’s just the reality.
“I don’t think Coach has to tell us anything. We’re blessed to be in the position we’re in. We’re ranked, we want to win and we are still hungry. It’s like even if we were No. 1 in the country, we’d still want to win.
“You can feel like you are being hunted or you are the hunter. We still want to be the hunter.”
And they can start the hunt at Oklahoma against tough team coached by Lon Kruger.
Kruger has been around almost as long as Huggins, coaching for 34 years, and owns 653 wins.
“Lon is a pretty good coach,” Huggins said. “He does a great job of finding mismatches, which is a lot of the NBA stuff, figuring out who can beat who. That’s what he did with Buddy Hield and that’s what he does with all his best players.”
Right now he has nightmare match up player in Brady Manek, a 6-9 forward who can go out beyond the 3-point line and shoot.
“Lon does more than just find match up problems. He does a great job of finding the guy with the hot hand. Early in the year Austin Reaves was the guy they isolated. Then it was Kristian Doolittle. Now it’s Manek. He’s had the hot hand. That’s what Lon does,” Huggins said.
That probably will mean that Derek Culver will follow him out there. Culver, a 6-10 forward, has done a lot of guarding on the perimeter of smaller, quicker men.
“I didn’t do that in high school or last year,” Culver admitted. “I guarded in the low post, but it came to me naturally. In college you have to guard on the perimeter and I’ve been doing a pretty good job of doing that.”
Huggins expects to be without an ill Sean McNeil for a second straight game.
