MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins was sitting in his office at the West Virginia Basketball Practice Facility talking to his former assistant Billy Hahn, trying to find a way to go to Texas Tech and complete a season sweep of their series.
“You know,” he said to Hahn, “early on at Cincinnati we lost to Indiana at home. We were up at halftime, they came back in the second half and beat us in a close game.”
After the game, Huggins related to Hahn, he went down to Coach Bobby Knight to shake hands and was stunned by what Knight had to say to him.
“You know, this wasn’t fair to your kids,” Knight said.
Huggins, believe it or not, was almost speechless, answering only “What?”
“This wasn’t fair to your kids,” Knight repeated.
“I don’t understand,” Huggins replied.
“We’re used to this,” Knight said. “We’re used to playing in front of sellout crowds. We’re used to being everybody’s big game. Your guys weren’t used to having games this big. They’ll grow into it.”
Huggins remained perplexed, he said.
“I’m like thinking, what an asinine thing to say to a guy after he just got beat,” Huggins said.
But he spent a good part of that day thinking about it and now says:
“You know what, he’s 100 percent right. As we got better and grew up as a team, as a program, we took everybody’s best shot, no matter where we went, we were everybody’s circled game of the year.”
It’s a lesson he now is trying to impart upon his team that brings a 16-3 record, a No. 12 ranking and two-game blowout winning streak into Lubbock, Texas, for an 8 p.m. game on ESPN+ that reeks with danger signs.
“That’s where we got to get to, we have to get to the point where this is it, where we have to rise to the occasion,” he said.
On Jan. 11, Texas Tech, the national runner-up from last season, carried a No. 22 ranking into Morgantown and WVU had a big defensive game, beating them, 66-54, holding Tech to 28.4% shooting.
But winning over the same team twice does not come easily in the Big 12.
To complicate things, Texas Tech now has lost two straight games, including a heartbreaking overtime loss to Kentucky in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
“We’ve got to keep getting better. We can’t think we’ve arrived, because we haven’t arrived. When we can start to go to Lubbock and win, when he can go to Kansas and win despite all the odds, then we’ve arrived.
“Until then, we’re walking uphill.”
Huggins understands what he wants and what he needs to get there.
Yes, this year, he has two big time freshmen in Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles McBride, who could make you think this is similar to when he had a freshman class that included Devin Ebanks, Kevin Jones and Truck Bryant.
That team went 23-12 and grew into a Final Four team the next year.
Huggins, however, sees a big difference between the two teams.
“We have got to learn, they’ve got to learn that we’re getting to the point again that we are going to take everybody’s best shot,” Huggins said. “We’re going to be a team that wherever we go, whether it’s Lubbock or Oklahoma or Oklahoma State, we will take their best shot because we are a ranked team, we’ve been a ranked team, there’s talk of a No. 2 seed in the tournament.
“We’re resume builders for other people and we have to learn to handle that, which the last time we were presented with that we didn’t handle it,” Huggins said.
The difference between this team and that Ebanks-Jones-Bryant team was in the supporting cast.
“This team doesn’t have what they had around them,” Huggins said. “They had Da’Sean Butler. They had Alex Ruoff. They had guys who had been through the grind. These guys don’t have anyone like that.
“Put Da’Sean Butler on this team and we’re probably undefeated and maybe No. 1 in the country,” Huggins said. “He was a great but more than that, guys looked up to him. We don’t have that. We got a bunch of young guys who haven’t been though this.
“Derek hasn’t been through it and he’s one of the guys who everyone looks to.”
It isn’t, Huggins said, he can do much about, either.
