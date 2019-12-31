MORGANTOWN — Somewhere in the midst of Sunday’s intriguing West Virginia upset of No. 2 Ohio State in Cleveland, the television announcers noted that Bob Huggins is in the midst of a coaching career destined to land him in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
To which I say, no time like the present.
The fact of the matter is, he isn’t going to coach a game any better than he did in beating the Buckeyes and he isn’t going to do a better job of overhauling a program than he did from last year to this year, turning his 15-21 embarrassment of 2018-19 into a group that is climbing the rankings, reaching No. 17 this week.
His accomplishments scream Hall of Fame:
—He needs five wins to tie the legendary Adolph Rupp for seventh place in all-time wins.
—His victory over OSU gave him 871 for his career, fourth among active coaches, trailing only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Roy Williams.
—He has reached 24 NCAA Tournaments and two Final Fours and four Elite Eights.
—He has won six National Coach of the Year honors.
But far more important than what he has done is what he is doing and that is molding together a group that lays it on the line every time out, that thinks team first in a “me first” era, that plays defense in a game tipped toward offense and adapts to the moment.
The ability to adapt may be what Huggins does best from a technical sense, being able to go from “Press Virginia” to a team that plays more an aggressive half court, to go from a team thinking it would be dominant inside to one that is thriving now in a motion offense, to a team with interchangeable parts that allow him to beat the No. 2 team in the nation with only 22 points from his starters.
“That doesn’t surprise me,” Huggins said after beating Ohio State. “We’re bringing guys like Sean (McNeil) off the bench. Chase Harler has been really, really good. He’s been on fire. He shot the ball extremely well in practice. He shot it really well today. He knows what he’s doing. He really helps our team. I’m so happy for him because he’s a guy that hung in there through some bad times. Hopefully, now, we’ll get some good time.”
And not to be forgotten is that those 21 points Deuce McBride contributed came off the bench and has muscled his way in for playing time, Huggins engineering it so that there has been no complaints, no pouting from Jordan McCabe, the man who is losing time on the floor.
Things changed in the second half against Ohio State not because the players suddenly began performing better, but because Huggins changed the defense, brought forth more of a pressing team in the back court.
It covered up the fact that he was playing without Oscar Tshiebwe, his 5-star recruit had become a 4-foul player in just six minutes on the court. That, along with foul trouble for Derek Culver, forced him to throw the game plan on the scrap heap.
But he’s been through all that before and knew what to do, who to play.
The press wasn’t “Press Virginia,” instead, it became a swarm of bees converging on the offense. This, instead, was more that pesky gnat that won’t go away. It won’t hurt you but you are always thinking about him.
“We just wanted to slow them down, throw something different at them,” said guard Chase Harler, a senior. ‘Then we went a little bit of zone at the end and I think that disrupted them a little bit. You go in the press and they don’t get as many passes in the half court. It was a great call by our coaches.”
“We saw on film they had trouble bringing the ball up court against Minnesota, who upset them,” said forward Gabe Osabuohien. “We knew if we stayed in front of them the press would get us a couple of steals.”
Huggins downplayed his role in the changes, instead deflecting credit toward his staff of Larry Harrison, Erik Martin and Ronnie Everhart.
“I’m blessed,” Huggins said.
“I got a guy down there who has been a head coach (Harrison) and has been with me probably going on 30 years. And I got a guy who played for me (Martin) and who has been with me coaching for 15 or 16 years and I got Ronnie down there who has been a head coach at three different places.
“Sometimes I get a little too much (information), you know. Sometimes I can’t process all of it, but it’s good because everybody gets to watch a different thing. Most people just watch the ball and see what happens with it but those guys are good enough and smart to know what’s going on without the ball and how we can take advantage of what’s going on over there.”
The thing about Huggins that is most impressive is that he’s an old-fashioned coach in a new fangled world. He has old-fashioned beliefs and ethics but has found a way to sell them to his players.
This group, unlike last year’s, is completely bought in and once a coach wins that battle with his team, the rest becomes a lot easier.
Where does WVU go with the Big 12 season lying ahead?
No one really knows, but a lot of the answers will come forth when they return to the court on Saturday and play at Kansas, buoyed by the Ohio State win.
“That will just add to our confidence,” Harler said. “We know now we can play in big games. This was a dogfight the whole way. It’s one thing to expect something and another to react the way we did when it comes.”

