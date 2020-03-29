WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgetown sophomore guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he is declaring for the NBA draft but will maintain his eligibility so he can return to college.
The 6-foot-2 McClung attracted an online following for his high-flying dunks while he was in high school in Virginia.
He averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season but missed time because of a right foot injury and appeared in only 21 of Georgetown’s 32 games.
McClung’s last game was Feb. 19 against Providence, when he played only eight minutes and missed all three of his field-goal attempts.
As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists.
The Hoyas finished the year with seven consecutive losses and a 15-17 record under coach Patrick Ewing.
McClung was named VHSL Class 2 Player of the Year after leading the Gate City Blue Devils to the 2018 Class 2 State championship. The freakishly athletic guard crossed paths twice during what would prove Graham High School’s last post-season run under then-head coach Glynn Carlock, Jr.
In the first meeting, the G-Men stunned Gate City in a 75-59 Region 2D championship victory over the Blue Devils at the Prior Center at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. McClung scored 39 points during that meeting, which marked the first sell-out crowd in the history of that Division II college arena.
In the second meeting during the Class 2 state semifinals in front of a capacity crowd at Tazewell Middle School, McClung scored 42 points in a 70-59 victory over the G-Men that sent the Blue Devils to the state finals at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.
McClung scored 47 points and became the VHSL’s all-time scoring leader when he led Gate City to an 80-65 win over R.E. Lee-Staunton in the state championship game.
