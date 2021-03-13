TAZEWELL, Va. — We’re three games into a strange and disorienting football season where lengthening days are like easing down out of winter into a reluctant spring. Is this dress rehearsal? Or is it showtime?
According to Tazewell head football coach J’me Harris — whose team faces a 1 p.m. kickoff with Richlands this afternoon at Ernie Hicks Stadium — it’s a little bit of both. And unfortunately, that’s just the way it has to be.
“For us, we more or less just focused on ourselves this week. Without the benefit of a scrimmage and a benefit game, we’re spending so much time early on just trying to correct what we’re doing wrong. It’s difficult,” said Harris, echoing the sentiments of various Southwest Virginia high school football coaches this spring.
“Right now, I think you’re going to see some tremendous jumps in the back half of the season as teams get into their rhythms as the kids start to being able to play. Early on, the play has been a little bit sloppy, When you think about it, this would be Week 1 if we were in a normal situation. So I think you’ll see a lot of teams make that big jump in the second half of the season ... and the quality of play will start to pick up,” he said.
As the weather for playing games has become less harsh, so the context for playing football in March feels less strange, he said.
“Last weekend and this week’s practice schedule has been like one of those early, mid-September weeks. Sixty-some degrees and nice days to practice,” he said.
“Our kids right now ... and I think it’s the same way all over Southwest Virginia ... they’re just so grateful and thankful to be out there playing. They’ve waited so long for the opportunity.
“It hasn’t posed any extra challenges during the week. It’s just the overall schedule that has posed the challenges.”
The Bulldogs opened with a 28-17 loss at dynastic Class 1 powerhouse Riverheads. Last week, Tazewell got back on track with a 53-7 win over Marion at Witten Field/Bulldogs Stadium.
“Last week I thought we came out a little flat, but a lot of that credit goes to Marion ... they really played hard and they had a good scheme for us early. And then as we settled into the game, we got our offense rolling behind Chancellor running the football and then we ran a couple of plays from the passing game,” said Harris, whose team now has a distinct defensive identity to go with the offensive playmakers that characterized the formative seasons of this senior class
“For the entire afternoon, our defense was lights out. We were putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback and doing a really good job up front against their running game. It was just difficult for them to get any type of rhythm offensively,” Harris said.
The Bulldogs head coach has pointed out more than once that the evolution of Tazewell’s football team on the defense is a credit to defensive coordinator Brandon McDaniel, who brought much-needed stability to that side of the football.
“Just the continuity of having the same defensive staff for three years and being able to teach it has been outstanding. There was a time at Tazewell we were going through an offensive coordinator every year. I can’t speak highly enough of the job [McDaniel] is doing,” he said.
Richlands fell 33-13 to Graham in its season opener under new head coach Thad Wells, but the Blue Tornado rebounded with a 37-0 win over Virginia High last week.
In spite of the necessary self-absorption at this stage of things, Harris and his staff have glimpsed some of Richlands’ tendencies under its new taskmaster.
“It’s the same type of team that they’ve always had. They have a bunch of kids who play hard. They’re very athletic — kids like Sage Webb, Dylan Brown and Logan Steele. They’ve got a new quarterback who, heck, he’s as big as Josh Herndon, height-wise. He’s a big kid and a good athlete back there. Their offense poses a lot of problems for our defensive kids,” Harris said.
The Bulldogs have their share of talented athletes, including but not limited to Chance Harris at running back, Gavin Nunley at quarterback, Josiah Jordan, Mike Jones and Cassius Harris at the wides.
Coach Harris noted that Virginia High has a flock of skill kids, too, and Richlands cut their water off last week.
“Watching the way Richlands contained the Virginia High offense ... they run a lot of multiple fronts and do a lot of different things defensively because they are so athletic and have such good kids. So I think this is a typical Richlands football team,” he said.
