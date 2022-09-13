EAST RIVER — Emma Kee scored for Herbert Hoover in the final minutes of Tuesday’s girl soccer match with Bluefield, giving the Lady Huskies a road victory over homestanding Bluefield at East River Soccer Complex, on Tuesday.
A free kick by Jenna Brown late in the second half opened the door for the comeback, lifting Herbert Hoover to a 1-1 tie with the Lady Beavers.
Brown’s equalizer was made just outside the 18 yard box.
Bluefield’s Melania Hayes gave the Lady Beavers the intermission edge when she broke the mutual scoring drought with her goal toward the end of the first half.
Bluefield is slated to play Princeton at home on Thursday.
Boys Varsity Soccer
MCA 3, PikeView 1
PRINCETON — Mercer Christian Academy got a quality win against a local rival on Tuesday.
Michael O’Sullivan scored first for PikeView off a Matt Murphy assists two minutes into the first half.
The Cavaliers got the equalizer when Landon Murnihan made a goal on a penalty kick at the 15 minutes into the game.
MJ Patton scored a goal at the 26th minute off an assist from Shaye Basham, putting MCA up 2-1 intermission.
Basham scored the game-capper on an unassisted goal in the 63rd minute.
MCA goalkeeper Karis Trump had eight saves in goal for the Cavaliers (5-2), who play the Kings Warriors of Summers County on the Mercer Christian Academy campus on Thursday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
