BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield’s Kaulin Parris is going to West Virginia University next fall as a placekicker. As it turns out, kicking is not the only way he knows how to score field goals.
Parris scored 20 points along with a team-leading 21 from Braeden Crews Saturday night and the Beavers boys basketball team ran off with a 73-54 win over arch rival Graham at Graham Middle School.
“Day in and day out we’re getting better, working has hard as we can to improve. We give all the glory to God for everything we do and do it in honor of Lil Tony,” said Parris, who hit eight field goals, two of which were 3-pointers.
Stung by their loss to Princeton before the Christmas break, Saturday’s win was Bluefield’s second in as many nights since returning to action. The Beavers beat Oak Hill 74-56 on Friday night.
“Graham’s a really good team. We’re known for our defensive pressure and coach Webster does a heck of a job with his press. If we’re causing turnovers and scoring off turnovers, we’re doing good. But if we’re not, we’re in trouble,” said Parris, who distributed seven assists and had six rebounds.
Parris initiated scoring with a pair of free throws after getting fouled at 6:53 in the first quarter. He nailed his first trifecta for the 7-0 lead at 4:47. A Caden Fuller trey made it 10-2 with 2:16 showing on the clock. A Tyrese Hairston stick-back with 1:05 put Bluefield up 12-2. Fuller finished with 10 points on the night.
Sean Martin, Bluefield’s 6-foot-7, 260-plus pound post, is another WVU-bound gridiron hero with major utility on the high school basketball floor. He scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds — nine defensive and seven on the offensive end. He blocked three shots and probably caused the misdirection of at least again as many.
“I didn’t really perform well in the first half. But in the second half we passed the ball a lot and gave me looks,” said Martin, an All-State defensive captain in football who was recently named All-Four Seasons Country Defensive Football Player of the Year.
“I’m just playing with my teammates for my last year (of basketball). I’m enjoying myself, but I need to do what I need to do to help the team ... I need to produce more,” he said.
Crews did not score in the first quarter but poured in the bulk of his 21 during the second and third stanzas when the Beavers took command for keeps.
“We knew coming into the game they really didn’t have any bigs. Jahiem started to come on in the second half and Sean got his little double-double and our guards played tremendous tonight,” said Crews, who was last year’s Bluefield Daily Telegraph Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“Teams know that (Martin) is going to be the big man in the paint and when he screens for me they can’t switch or nothing because it’ll be a mismatch,” Crews said.
Beavers head coach Buster Large is happy to see his team (4-1) back on the winning track.
“We’ve got 22 tough games. This could very well be the most competitive schedule that Bluefield has played in the history of the school,” said Large. “Graham played hard tonight. They’re a young team. It’s going to take some time, but they’re going to get better. And I’m starting to see some things that we’re doing better. And we’ve got to keep getting better. This January is going to be a very challenging month with Greenbrier East coming up Thursday night. The winner gets Chapmanville or Shady Springs.
“I liked what I saw from Braeden tonight. We got some big buckets from Caden Fuller coming off the bench. Sean got moving in the second half and got strong around the board and I thought Kaulin Parris played the best game he’s played all year,” Large said.
David Graves scored 12 points for Graham (1-3), pulling down five rebounds.
“I thought we played very hard and played to our max potential. But we’ve got to get better on defense. That’s what we’re going to work on next week ... and hopefully come out with a ‘W’ next week,” said Graves. “We’ve all got to make shots, make our layups all around. And we’ve got to keep working.”
On the defensive end, Martin imposed himself between Graves and the paint early in the game, a daunting obstacle in the paint the likes of whom the G-Men aren’t likely to encounter until the post season. The Bluefield and Graham players all grew up and played ball around one another, but Graves doesn’t think familiarity makes Martin any more or less intimidating in the paint.
“Nah. I knew who he is,” said Graves, smiling and shaking his head. “He’s a big boy. He’s just a big boy.”
Xayvion Turner scored all 14 of his points in the second half for the G-Men. Chase Dawson and Nick Owens had eight points apiece.
Graham got out-rebounded 37-12
“Sean is just hard to handle. He’s got good size and he’s a good athlete. We had a hard time matching up with Sean ... yeah. They’re a good team and well coached and they just play hard,” said Graham head coach Todd Baker.
“We didn’t take care of the ball well. We had two four-minute runs that were pretty good in each half. But we didn’t defend well today. I don’t think we defended the rim at all today. We’ve got to get better defensively,” Baker said.
“I didn’t think we shared the ball well. I thought we showed heart. But again, our defense has got to get a lot better. I wasn’t happy with our defense. And I wasn’t happy with our offense, either, to be honest with you,” he said.
Bluefield 73, Graham 53
BLUEFIELD (73) — Tyrese Hairston 2 0-0 4, Caden Fuller 4 0-0 10, Jaheim House 1 0-0 2, Kaulin Parris 8 2-2 20, Braeden Crews 8 2-2 21, Lavon McClarrin 0 0-0 0, Raymond Brown 0 0-0 0, Sean Martin 7 2-2 16. Totals 30 6-6 73.
GRAHAM (54) — Xavyion Turner 7 0-1 14, Nick Owens 4 0-1 8, Ian Repass 0 0-0 0, Joey Dales 2 0-0 4, Zach Dales 0 0-0 , David Graves 4 6-7 14, Chance Dawson 3 0-0 6, Marqus Ray 0 0-2 0, Logan Simmons 1 0-0 2, Cole Cline 1 0-0 2, Jamir Blevins 1 0-0 2, Kade Roberts 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-11 54.
Bluefield 12 21 22 18 — 73
Graham 5 15 12 22 — 54
3-point goals — Bluefield 7 ( Crews 3, Parris 2, Fuller 2), Graham none. Total fouls — Bluefield 12, Graham 7. Fouled out – none. Technicals —none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.