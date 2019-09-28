HONAKER, Va — It had been a long time. September 25, 2015 was the last time Honaker had defeated Grundy.
After coming up empty against the Golden Wave the last three years, the Tigers handed Grundy a 50-26 setback, for their first loss of the year.
“My freshman year it was 7-3, my sophomore year they thumped us pretty good, last year I thought we had it, but it didn’t happen,” Honaker senior running back Trevor Dye said. “It really feels great to come out and beat them, it’s the first time for this group, so it’s amazing for us.”
It wasn’t a fast start for the Tigers. Honaker got on the scoreboard first when Levi Glymp tackled the Grundy quarterback for a safety. The 2-0 lead didn’t last long. Freshman sensation Ian Scammell scored on a 47-yard run to give the Golden Wave the lead. Honaker (3-1) quarterback Chandler Hubbard faked to Dye up the middle, then raced outside for a 42-yard score.
Grundy (4-1) quarterback Austin Vance connected with Jake McCoy on a 77-yard score at the end of the first quarter and the Wave was up 14-8.
Dye took over the game in the second quarter. He broke free up the middle to score on a 47-yard run and with the extra point, the Tigers held a slim 15-14 lead.
A couple of miscues were the undoing of Grundy. With the Golden Wave driving, a fumble was recovered by the Tigers Hunter Goodie. It took Honaker only five plays to score with Dye reaching the end zone from 20-yards out.
A bad snap on a punt attempt resulted in Honaker getting the ball on the Grundy 16. In four plays, Dye was in the end zone on a four-yard rush and a close game had turned into a 30-14 Tiger advantage at intermission. The momentum was firmly with Honaker.
“If we had taken the safety, I don’t think the safety would have hurt us,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal. “At halftime we thought if we could make it 30-22, we could get back in it.
“There were some positives for us, I’m not going to get down on this bunch. We’re too young to get down on these kids, we’re going to keep fighting.”
The Golden Wave couldn’t stop the Honaker ground game. They scored the first three times they had the ball in the second half to put it away. The Tigers didn’t complete a pass, but they amassed 452 yards on the ground.
Dye led the way with 260 yards rushing with four touchdowns. Dylan Casey finished with 83 yards on the ground with two TDs and Hubbard added 58 yards with the TD.
“Trevor, Dylan, Chandler and Blake (Casey), all four of them just had a great night,” Honaker coach Doug Hubbard said. “When all four of them are clicking, they’re tough. You can’t key on one of them, we’re very fortunate that we have all of them, they’re big buddies and play hard together.”
Scammell finished with 98 yards on 14 carries and McCoy contributed 63 yards on the ground with 131 receiving yards with two touchdowns for Grundy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.