TAZEWELL, Va. — Grayson Honaker powered the Tigers to a 62-55 win at Tazewell. It was close throughout the contest, that was tied eight times with four lead-changes. Although the Bulldogs had their opportunities, Honaker led most of the second half.
“My kids played hard, but they didn’t follow the game plan I laid out for them,” first-year Tazewell coach Omar Reed said. “I told them you had to slow down number 15 (Grayson Honaker) and we didn’t slow him down. I told them, you let that kid get 20-plus points you’re not going to win the game. They let him go, he’s a good player but we didn’t execute enough defensively.”
Grayson finished with a game-high 34 points. He was elusive, with the ability to create his own shot. None were bigger than when Tazewell had cut the Tiger lead to 54-53 with just over two minutes to play after four straight Honaker turnovers. Grayson got free in the corner and ripped the twine with a 3-pointer to give the Tigers some breathing room.
Blake Casey drove in for a layup and made 3-of-5 foul shots, just enough to seal the win for the Tigers.
“Grayson played really well, you can’t give him space, he shoots such a high percentage,” Honaker coach Brandon Miller said. “We like to have the ball in his hands, and they lost him on that play. Blake hit just enough to give us a cushion. It’s a good win, we needed it.”
The Bulldogs went cold late, missing their final 10 shots from the field. Their final four points came from foul shots.
“Some things didn’t roll our way the last few minutes,” Reed said. “Honaker did what they had to do and came out victorious.”
Josiah Jordan paced the Bulldogs with 14 points.
Honaker 62, Tazewell 55
HONAKER (62)
Taylor 2, Hubbard 1, Casey 5, Boyd 8 O’Neal 0, Honaker 34, Goodie 7, Mullins 3, O’Quinn 2.
TAZEWELL (55)
Guess 8, Mills 8, Puckett 8, Witt 8, Jordan 14, Sparks 0, Collier 0, Scuto 0, Cline 0, Duty 0.
Honaker..............15 14 21 12 — 62
Tazewell..............15 11 19 11 — 56
3-point goals – Honaker 5 (Honaker 4, Goodie), Tazewell 8 (Guess 2, Mills 3, Puckett, Jordan 2).
Girls Game
Honaker 82, Tazewell 46: The Lady Tigers rolled to their seventh straight victory handing Tazewell an 82-46 setback in non-district play. The Tazewell girls made five of their first eight shots to take a 15-8 lead just over four minutes into the game. The Tigers called a timeout and then went on a 30-2 run to take over the game and held a 42-22 lead at the half.
“We just had to settle down,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “I never like these games when you’re out of school all day. They lay around the house and then try to come out and play a game. It took us a while get awake, but once they got in the grooved of the game, they played really well.
LeeAnna McNulty led a balanced attack for Honaker (12-5) with 25 points. Riley Hart (13 points), Kiley Vance (13 points), and Halle Hilton (12 points) were also in double-figures.
Taylor Ray with 12 points and Lexi Herald with 11 points led Tazewell (5-9).
Honaker 82, Tazewell 46
HONAKER (82)
Hart 13, Hilton 12, Duty 6, Miller 3, Boyd 8, Vance 13, McCoy 0, McClanahan 2, McNulty 25.
TAZEWELL (46)
Ray 12, Brown 0, Herald 11, Day 9, Mabry 3, Rasnick 0, Hancock 2, Rowe 4, Whittaker 5, Thomas 0.
Honaker.............21 21 16 23 — 82
Tazewell............15 7 18 6 — 46
3-point goals – Honaker 6 (Hart, Hilton 3, Miller, Vance), Tazewell 6 (Ray 2, Herald, Day, Mabry, Whittaker).
