VHSL...

Virginia High School League

 Contributed image

HONAKER, Va. — Honaker’s baseball team won the Black Diamond District regular season championship. Now the Tigers have a district tournament title to go with it.

Honaker erupted for 15 hits on its way to a 13-0 win over Grundy in five-innings at Tom Harding Field, on Friday.

Tigers starter Connor Musick picked up the win after one shutout inning, put in the front seat by Honaker’s five-run barrage in the bottom of the first. Matt Nunley took it from there, giving the home team four more shutout innings.

Honaker catcher Jax Horn had a great day at the plate in addition to a good one behind it. He went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple and four RBIs. Musick went 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

Nunley went 2-for-4 with two triples, two runs scored and two RBIs. Jake Hilton went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, a stolen base and two RBIs.

Dylan Boyd had Grundy’s lone hit. Connor Hurley absorbed the loss for the Golden Wave.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you