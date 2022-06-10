ATHENS — Players teed off early Friday morning at Pipestem Resort State Park for the 33rd annual Homer K. Ball Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament.
First place in the men’s division was awarded to the Princeton Elks’ team: Don Meadows, Rodney Hurst, John Poole, and Charlie Daniels. The Princeton Elks women’s team also took first place in their division: Mary Faulds, Linda Zirkle, Carolyn Truman, and Sandy Gay.
Jackson Ball, Steven Robertson, and Khalil Honaker brought home second place in the men’s division.
Tournament organizers judged “Closest to the Pin” for the following holes:
Hole 3: Carson Proffitt
Hole 8: Khalil Honaker
Hole 14: Carl Bowman
Hole 17: Paul Hodges
On hole 9, Carson Proffitt was named the “Longest Drive.”
Proceeds from this tournament fund scholarships for Concord University students. In the last thirteen years, the tournament has raised more than $163,511 and has awarded over 391 scholarships.
Homer K. Ball, a Lerona native, graduated from Concord in 1948. Throughout his career, he served as sheriff of Mercer County, West Virginia state senator, and director of the physical plant at Concord University. Mr. Ball was also an avid golfer. In 1991, the annual golf tournament benefiting Concord was named in his honor. After Mr. Ball’s passing in 2008, the tournament was renamed after him in honor of his memory.
