SHADY SPRING — Jaeden Holstein score 17 points to pace Shady Spring in a 80-42 win over sectional opponent PikeView on Thursday night.
Cameron Manns added 14 points for the Tigers (8-1) and Ammar Maxwell chimed in with 13 points.
Dylan Blake scored 14 points to pace PikeView and Jared Vestal added eight points and Cameron Lawson contributed seven points.
PikeView hosts Herbert Hoover tonight. Junior varsity tips off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
Middle School Basketball
PikeView 43, Shady Spring 35
SHADY SPRING — Zayden Neely scored 16 points to lead the Panthers middle school varsity team past the Tigers.
Ryan Robinette added 15 points for PikeView (5-2).
Brady Johnson had 12 points to pace the Shady Spring.
In JV action, PikeView won 43-20. Zayden Farmer led Pike View with 10 points. Blake Basham added 10 points.
