BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Khalil Herbert ran for 162 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown, and Virginia Tech ended a four-game slide with a 33-15 victory against rival Virginia on Saturday night.
The Hokies (5-6, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) also got a big play from Tayvion Robinson, who turned a short pass from Braxton Burmeister into a 60-yard TD, a scoring run from wide receiver Tre Turner and four field goals from Brian Johnson to regain the Commonwealth Cup they’d held for 15 years before losing it to the Cavaliers last year.
“We had a rough couple of weeks so being able to finish it out with a big (win) on our rival — that’s a really great feeling. Guys are happy. The cup is back home,” said Herbert, who had his sixth 100-yard game this year and gained his yardage on just 20 carries.
Coach Justin Fuente said his team performed as he’d hoped, especially after he showed them film this week highlighting that it was Virginia that wanted it more a season ago..
“I think my team got tired of me telling them how hard they play,” Fuente said. “I felt good about the way our guys played. We looked fast and we were rarely out of position.”
Virginia (5-5, 4-5) had its four-game win streak end. The Cavaliers drove 75 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead with their first possession, but managed just 71 yards the rest of the half while the Hokies scored all five times they had the ball to lead 27-7.
The Cavaliers also started the night among the national leaders in run defense, allowing just 125.9 yards per game, but yielded 252 yards by the Hokies.
“There wasn’t a lot of screaming and yelling or anything else,” coach Bronco Mendenhall said of his halftime locker room. “It was just execution. We gave up two giant plays on defense and we were inconsistent on offense. It was just a matter of executing our way back into the game.”
The Cavaliers closed to within 30-15 with a third quarter touchdown, and Mendenhall said it looked like a “really strong finish, a competitive ending” was in the offing, but a second interception of Brennan Armstrong ended any chance they could make it happen.
Virginia Tech awaits word on bowl invitations on Dec. 20.
Virginia announced on Sunday they would not be seeking bowl participation this season, thus ending their year.
Fuente looked spent in his postgame media availability and talked of how difficult the season has been on his team — and every other team — because of the pandemic.
“It’s been the most trying season, and this has nothing to do with wins and losses,” he said. “Every head coach I’ve talked to at midfield has talked about how hard this has been.”
Virginia Tech 33, Virginia 15
Virginia 7 0 8 0 — 15
Virginia Tech 3 24 33 — 33
First QuarterVT—FG B.Johnson 46, 11:12.
UVA—K.Thompson 11 pass from Armstrong (Delaney kick), 5:33.
Second QuarterVT—Turner 6 run (B.Johnson kick), 12:53.
VT—FG B.Johnson 47, 6:34.
VT—Herbert 76 run (B.Johnson kick), 4:26.
VT—T.Robinson 60 pass from Burmeister (B.Johnson kick), :31.
Third QuarterVT—FG B.Johnson 47, 7:14.
UVA—Poljan 23 pass from Armstrong (Jana pass from Armstrong), 4:50.
Fourth QuarterVT—FG B.Johnson 30, 12:47.
A—250.
———
UVAVT
First downs2020
Rushes-yards21-5545-252
Passing267212
Comp-Att-Int26-47-215-22-0
Return Yards5211
Punts-Avg.5-41.83-33.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalties-Yards5-417-50
Time of Possession24:4235:18
———
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Virginia, Armstrong 15-23, Simpson 2-22, Taulapapa 2-8, K.Thompson 2-2. Virginia Tech, Herbert 20-162, Holston 14-58, Burmeister 7-36, Turner 1-6, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Hodge 1-(minus 2), T.Robinson 1-(minus 7).
PASSING—Virginia, Griffin 1-1-0-8, Armstrong 25-46-2-259. Virginia Tech, Burmeister 15-22-0-212.
RECEIVING—Virginia, Kemp 9-73, Poljan 5-66, Davis 3-75, Jana 3-24, Simpson 3-4, K.Thompson 1-11, N.Jackson 1-8, Henry 1-6. Virginia Tech, T.Robinson 5-98, J.Mitchell 3-67, Turner 3-25, Hodge 1-11, Gallo 1-8, Deiuliis 1-5, Blackshear 1-(minus 2).
