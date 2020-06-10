BLACKSBURG, Va. — Being a coach tasked with starting a program and leading it to success quickly is not easy, but that is exactly what Tazewell, Virginia, native Carol Green Robertson has done with the Virginia Tech women’s golf team.
Adding to the difficulty of starting a program from scratch was that Virginia Tech would be up against some of the best competition in the nation from day one competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference alongside women’s golf powerhouses like Duke.
It has gone well, with the Hokies having just finished their fifth season playing and having NCAA Regional appearances in 2018 and 2019. Virginia Tech expected a bid this season before it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been very pleasing, it was a fun but tough couple of years in maturing and building a program and getting some upperclassmen because we were super young,” Robertson said.
When the opportunity was offered to Robertson to build the Virginia Tech women’s golf program from nothing, she knew she could not turn down the rare offer.
“Not many people got the opportunity that I was offered and I knew that, I knew it would be hard, I knew it would be very challenging,” Robertson said. “It was something that I knew if I didn’t take the opportunity and at least try I would regret forever.”
Robertson was never planning to play golf throughout her childhood despite family ties to the game. She only made the decision to start playing at the age of 15.
“I wanted to play softball and basketball and all the sports that my other friends were playing. It wasn’t until later in early high school that I decided that I wanted to try out for the high school team and just never looked back from there,” Robertson said.
Once she decided to start playing golf she was immediately immersed in the sport as her family is deeply involved in the Virginia golfing scene.
Even after a standout career at James Madison University and one year as an assistant coach, Robertson was not focused on coaching. She obtained a Master’s Degree in Sports Management from West Virginia University.
“I ended up going to graduate school and I knew I wanted to be involved in athletics, but I thought I’d be more on the administration side than the coaching side,” Robertson said.
A stint in the LPGA’s Future’s Tour, now called the Symmetry Tour, lasted from 2007-2009 before she became the assistant men’s and women’s golf coach at Old Dominion in 2010.
The following year she took over the head coaching duties for the women’s program which won five tournament titles in her two years before the opportunity opened up at Virginia Tech.
The 2019-20 season saw the Hokies win their first team title, a co-title in October, and three other top-three finishes when the season was canceled with just two tournaments left before the ACC Championships.
“We played 70 percent of our season but what you try to do the whole year is get prepared for postseason and making a run at the ACC’s and beyond that and that’s what was unfortunately cut short,” Robertson said.
The first season the Hokies had six players on their roster with five attending each tournament and Robertson has focused on building the depth of the team. Nine players were on the roster this past season and seven played in tournaments which created a competitive atmosphere at practice to see who would represent the team leading to vast improvement.
“Being competitive at home in practice as much as we were on the road is after building a solid foundation of kids and the culture that was what really flipped us to going to a nationally-well known team,” Robertson said.
There is still a lot of uncertainty about the fall season but everyone on the team has been able to get back on their hometown courses and preparing for the upcoming season.
“It’s just a lot of unknown questions but we’re all trying to do things to make ourselves better at home, spending more time with our families and a lot of the girls are back competing again,” Robertson said.
All the way through college Robertson never envisioned herself becoming a coach. But she is enjoying that now with the young women she works with each day.
“I get to be surrounded by great players and hard working girls who love academics, love golf as such as I did, and they push each other which is fun to just sit back and watch that too,” Robertson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.