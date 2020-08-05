BLUEFIELD, Va. — This weekend will be a homecoming of sorts for Garland Green.
Fincastle Country Club, once his home away from home, will host Green and dozens of other golfers on Saturday and Sunday in the first Appalachian Amateur golf tournament.
Green, who grew up in Tazewell and played golf for Virginia Tech, mastered Fincastle’s challenges well enough for four straight championships (2008-2011) in the Pocahontas Men’s Amateur that used to be a jewel in the region’s golf circles.
He still has a bit of wonder in his voice when he talks about his final championship at Fincastle.
“It was one of those weeks that I made everything I looked at,” he said during a Tuesday telephone interview. “Every putt, it seemed to go in.”
He recalled that he finished 14-under par — and that the 2011 runner-up was 5 over, for a 19-stroke winning margin.
That was the last year that Green took part in an organized tournament at the 18-hole course on the flanks of East River Mountain.
“The Pocahontas was a very good tournament for our area,” Green said. “When it went away (in 2015), I was sad to see it go.”
“I was glad when I heard that they had started up the new tournament,” he said. “It was where I really learned to play golf. I’ll do anything to help.”
Green learned on the Fincastle lawns from his father Charles Green III, also a four-time Pocahontas winner, from family friends like Drew Schewett, and from local golf pro Vic Sorrell Jr.
“Vic taught me how to swing, how to hit the ball,” Garland Green said. “Dad taught me how to play golf. He and his friends, they knew how to hit the ball around the course and get it in the hole … when to pitch out and when to go for it.”
Green said that when he made his first appearance in the final grouping of the Pocahontas Amateur, his father was also in that group.
Green said that made the final day “pretty special” — but with a twist.
“He intimidated me, a little bit,” Garland Green said, adding that Charles Green went on to win that year’s tournament.
Green remembered playing against another pro-in-waiting, Lanto Griffin, when the two were perfecting their games in junior golf competition in the local area. The two met up again during the Pocahontas tournaments.
“We had our battles, in the junior division,” Green said.
While at Tazewell High, Green made all-district and all-region in all four years that he competed for the Bulldogs, and as a senior was regional champion.
He played for Coach Jay Hardwick at Virginia Tech, then spent “about three years” on the professional golf circuit, he said. That included landing a spot among the PGA Tour elite in the Greenbrier Classic in White Sulphur Springs.
“That was a different experience,” he said on Tuesday. “I got to see how good those guys really are. … Lots of people underestimate how talented they are.”
Green, who now competes as a “reinstated amateur,” stated a familiar set of unwritten rules when asked about how to meet Fincastle’s challenges.
“Keeping the ball in play off the tee is important,” he said. So is judging the speed of the greens. “I guess you need to use a little game management, to keep yourself in the game.”
Whether he leaves the clubhouse on Sunday with the first Appalachian Amateur championship trophy or not, August is shaping up to be a very special month for Green.
He will marry Rachel Fuller, back home in Tazewell County, in a ceremony scheduled for August 29.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
