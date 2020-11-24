BLACKSBURG, Va. — Tipping off the much-anticipated 2020-21 season, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team will play host to Radford at noon today.
The Hokies will go up against the Highlanders for the first time in three years, and this marks the second-ever meeting between the two schools for the season opener.
Tech, which has won two in a row against the Highlanders, leads the all-time series 8-2, which dates back to 1988.
In the last meeting, Tech won 95-68 in 2017 behind 20 points apiece from Justin Bibbs and Kerry Blackshear Jr.
Tech has fared well in season openers since 2000, owning an 18-2 record its last 20 games.
Tech coach Mike Young is 15-3 in home openers, including last year’s 74-42 win over Coppin State on Nov. 8.
Young has never faced Radford or its coach Mike Jones in his 18 years of coaching.
The last time out, the Hokies took on 14th-seeded UNC in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, and lost 78-56 in the first round despite 14 points from Hunter Cattoor. Tech did not shoot it well (29 percent) and was outscored in the paint 32-12.
Tech returns three starters and six lettermen, while welcoming nine newcomers, which is the most in the ACC and tied for the fourth most among high-major conference teams.
The Highlanders, in somewhat similar shoes to the Hokies, welcome a bunch of newcomers to their squad this year with eight.
Losing all five starters from a year ago, Radford was picked to finish sixth in the preseason Big South standings out of 11 teams.
Mike Jones enters his 10th season as the head coach at Radford, following a two-year stint at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he saw great success working under then-head coach Shaka Smart, contributing to a Final Four run in 2011.
Since his arrival to the New River Valley, Jones has led Radford to three conference championships. and 159 wins.
Radford returning leading scorer is 6-fooChyree Walker, a 6-foot-5 forward who averaged 3.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season.
Last season, one of the reasons the Highlanders went on to win 21 games was because of their offensive rebounding ability, averaging 10.7 offensive boards a game.
