RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jalen Ray had 23 points as Hofstra edged past the University of Richmond 76-71 on Tuesday.
Isaac Kante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Hofstra (4-3). Tareq Coburn added 15 points and Kvonn Cramer had 12 points.
Grant Golden had 15 points and five assists for the Spiders (6-2).
Tyler Burton added 15 points and seven rebounds and Blake Francis had 13 points.
VCU 82, JMU 81
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vince Williams Jr. and Nah’Shon Hyland each scored 15 points as VCU held off James Madison 82-81 on Tuesday.
VCU led by 13 points with 4:15 remaining, and Williams made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left for a four-point lead.
KeShawn Curry added 13 points and Adrian Baldwin Jr. had eight points and 10 assists for VCU (7-2), which won its fifth straight game.
Matt Lewis had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Dukes (3-3).
Michael Christmas and Jalen Hodge each had 15 points.
