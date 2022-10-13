BLUEFIELD, Va. — The high school golf career of Graham’s McCartney Hinkle got off to an auspicious start in 2022.

The G-Man freshman finished in the individual Top 10 earlier this week in the VHSL Class 2 state golf championships at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork, Va.

Hinkle shot a 6-over-par score of 78, finishing in eighth place overall.

Bruton’s Dylan Olinger shot an even-par 72 to claim state medalist. He was chased to the finish by Floyd County’s McKenzie Weddle, who carded a 73. Marion’s Grayson Sheets finished third with a 75.

Hinkle earned Region 2D Player of the Year honors en route to winning his first appearance at the state tournament.

