BLUEFIELD — Everything JJ Davis touched on Friday night turned to gold — and most of those touches turned into touchdowns.
The Bluefield High School senior found the end zone on four of his eight carries, and added another touchdown on a 30-yard interception return, to lead the Beavers to a 48-16 victory over the Man Hillbillies in a first-round Class AA playoff game at Mitchell Stadium.
“He (Davis) doesn’t touch it that much, but he does a lot when he gets a-hold of it,” said Bluefield head coach Fred Simon.
Quarterback Carson Deeb completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 214 yards and a pair of scores in three quarters of action for the Beavers (10-1).
Brandon Wiley scored twice on short passes from Deeb and wound up with 50 yards on seven receptions.
Simon said, “What we’re seeing is, we can run and throw. It’s nice to have a balanced attack, and that’s what we’ll need as we go (through the playoffs).”
Davis explained that Bluefield is dedicating its efforts to the memory of late teammate Tony Webster Jr., who wore the jersey number 5.
“We are doing this for 5,” he said. “The whole season’s special. We’re doing it all for 5.”
He said he thinks about Webster in his game preparation.
“What would I do if Tony were here?” Davis asked rhetorically. “I know that he would push me, to do what I did. So that’s what I did. I did it for him.”
Davis came up short of the record for rushing touchdowns in a Class AA preliminary-round playoff game. That mark is held by Jordan Roberts, who scored eight times in one outing for Scott High in 2007.
With 162 yards rushing in one half of action, Davis was held out of the game after halftime. Bluefield led 42-0 at that point.
In the final minute of the first half, Davis applied the coup de grace when he snagged an errant pass from Man quarterback Jeremiah Harless and took it 30 yards for Bluefield’s sixth touchdown.
“I did NOT see that coming,” Davis said with a big smile.
“It came directly to me. ... I stood there for about half a second, then I ran it to the end zone.”
He credited the interception to teammate Jacob Martin, who made the hit on Man quarterback Jeremiah Harless that diverted the ball his way.
The Beavers’ defense limited Man (8-3), the No. 13 seed in the Class AA field, to 27 passing yards and 157 yards on the ground.
Three of Bluefield’s five penalties were for encroachment or lining up offsides.
“Penalties can beat you in the playoffs. We’ve got to do a better job of that,” Simon said.
In the fourth quarter, which was played mostly with a running clock, the Hillbillies piled up most of their rushing yardage and both of their touchdowns against substitutes on the Bluefield defense.
Man senior Cameran Frye recovered a fumble from a scrambling Bluefield quarterback Ryker Brown on the first play of the final period. Josh Moody rambled 28 yards to the end zone to get the Hillbillies on the scoreboard.
Dylan Morris earned the final touchdown on a 4-yard plunge.
Harless completed 6 of 13 pass attempts in the game. Man ran the ball 35 times.
Bluefield, seeded fourth, advances to host fifth-seeded Keyser next weekend at Mitchell Stadium.
The date and time will be set on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.