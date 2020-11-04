LINDSIDE — While votes were being counted on Tuesday night, yards gained and tackles made were being counted in Lindside, as the James Monroe Mavericks played the Man Hillbillies in a rare Tuesday night high school football game.
The Hillbillies outmanned the Mavs 26-0 in a fast-moving contest that doubled as James Monroe’s homecoming game and home finale at H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex.
It was the first meeting in program history for the two teams, and the selection of a Tuesday was, like many unusual developments this year, a byproduct of the coronavirus epidemic.
James Monroe (1-2) pieced together a last-ditch campaign to get in two games before the witching hour this weekend that terminates the regular season. Teams must have a minimum of four results by then to qualify for the postseason.
The Mavericks had not played since Oct. 6, a six-point loss at Tug Valley.
It was the third game in a six-day stretch for Man (3-4). The Hillbillies from Logan County are scheduled to play again on Friday at Buffalo.
James Monroe appeared to be negatively affected by two developments on Tuesday night.
Senior quarterback Andrew Hazelwood was shaken up early. When he returned, he took quite a few snaps as the signal caller, but shared time there with freshman Cooper Ridgeway. They combined for just one pass completion in seven attempts, and suffered three interceptions.
The other factor was the Hillbillies’ strong running game, primarily out of the I-formation, that generated 192 yards and ultimately ground down the home team’s defense. Nicholas Plumley, a 219-pound fullback, was the top rusher in Tuesday’s outing, with 88 yards on 15 attempts.
James Monroe ran off the first 11 offensive plays of the game but the foray ended with a Man interception of Hazelwood’s pass attempt from the Hillbillies’ 18 yard line.
Man put up the only points of the first half late in the second quarter, utilizing an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:09 off the clock. Cameron Frye sneaked past the Mavericks defense on a reverse for a 7-yard score.
In the third period, a 57-yard march resulted in a 3-yard touchdown by Joshua Moody. Frye scored again on a reverse in the fourth quarter and Plumley ran 6 yards for the final touchdown with 2:12 remaining in the game, not long after Justin Grimmett picked off a Hazelwood pass.
Hazelwood had 48 rushing yards on nine carries. Ridgeway had 11 rushes for 49 yards – a figure reduced by a 15-yard sack on the final play of the game.
James Monroe plans to play at Logan on Friday night – the Mavs’ second game this week against a Logan County school. Man beat Logan 44-6 last week.
At H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex
Man………………0 7 6 13 — 26
J. Monroe…………..0 0 0 0 — 0
Second Quarter
Man – Cameron Frye 7 run (Jaxon Tipton kick), 4:06
Third Quarter
Man -- Joshua Moody 3 run (kick blocked), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
Man – Frye 11 run (kick wide), 5:37
Man – Nicholas Plumley 5 run (Tipton kick), 2:12
-----
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – Man, Joshua Moody 13-53, Jeremiah Harless 3-6, Nicholas Plumley 15-88, Cameron Frye 6-44, Team 2-1. JM, Grant Lively 11-33, Andrew Hazelwood 9-48, Cooper Ridgeway 11-49, Ethan Ganoe 3-13.
PASSING – Man, Harless 6-9-56-0-0. JM, Hazelwood 1-6-17-0-2; Ridgeway 0-1-0-0-1.
RECEIVING – Man, Jayden Moody 2-13, Cameron Frye 2-25, unknown 2-18. JM, Lively 1-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.