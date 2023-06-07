SALEM, Va. — The Glenvar boys soccer team rolled to a 9-0 victory over Graham in Tuesday night’s VHSL Class 2 boys soccer tournament quarterfinal game played at Glenvar High School.
The Highlanders will advance to play Poquoson in Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinal game at Spartan Field at Salem High School. Poquoson beat Strasburg 3-2 on Tuesday to advance to the semis.
Clarke County and Radford will face one another in Friday’s 1 p.m semifinal match at Salem High School.
