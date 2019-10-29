RICHLANDS — Kristin Hedrick had seven kills a block and four aces and the Richlands volleyball team collected a 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 win over county rival Tazewell in the play-in game to this week’s Southwest District volleyball tournament.
Tazewell’s season ended with the loss.
Richlands (12-5) will play Lebanon tonight at 6 p.m. tonight at Virginia High. Graham will play at Marion tonight in the G-Girls’ first round matcj/
Carson Richardson distributed 13 assists for the Lady Blue Tornado, also coming up with eight digs on the defensive side. Lauren Earls had five kills, four assists, six digs and seven aces for a well-rounded contribution.
Katlynn Baldwin had six aces and eight digs for Richlands.
Alexa Bordwine had four kills, one block 15 digs and one ace for the Lady Bulldogs. Madison Hoops had two kills, six assists, nine digs and one ace.
BDD Tournament
Grundy and Honaker battled their way into tonight’s championship match.
The Tigers beat Council 25-21, 25-16, 25-13. Halle Hilton had 11 kills and Autumn Stevens and Abigail Lester had nine kills apiece. Autum Miller had 16 assists and Emma Barton had 20 digs.
Alli Austin had seven kills for Council, Lakota Helton had eight assists and Lyrissa Duty had seven service points, including two aces.
The Golden Wave held off Twin Valley 25-14, 19-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-9. Emma Deel had 18 kills and five blocks for Grundy. Kennedi Plymal and Jessi Looney had nine kills apiece. Skylar Stiltner had 29 digs and Alexa Fiser had 25 assists.
Kamryn Vance led the Panthers with 10 kills, 21 digs and 14 assists. Makayla Keen had 11 kills, 11 digs, Lexi Fuller had 14 digs and 14 assists. Ryleigh Hagerman had 33 digs.
Council and Twin Valley played for the region’s third Region 1D playoff spot at 6 p.m. Grundy and Honaker face off in the finals at 7:30 p.m.
River View 3, Wyoming East 1: Emily Auville had 11 kills and four aces and the Lady Raiders took a 25-17, 24-26, 25-16, 25-10 win over the Lady Warriors.
Sheridan Calhoun and Sierra Garlic had four aces apiece. Garlic had 10 assists. Jenna Atwell had 11 assists and four digs.
River View wraps up the regular season 23-7 overall.
