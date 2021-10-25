Post-season high school volleyball action is already under way in Southwest Virginia this week.
Giles, which won the Class 2 state volleyball championship this past spring, opened Mountain Empire District tournament action with a 3-0 win over Fort Chiswell this past Thursday.
The Lady Spartans will host Galax in Pearisburg, Va. on Monday and the winner will advance to Thursday’s tournament finals at Auburn High School in Riner.
The Pioneer District tournament gets under way Monday, with top-seeded Narrows taking a first-round bye.
Seventh-seeded Highland plays at second-seeded Eastern Montgomery, sixth-seeded Craig County travels to No. 3 Covington and No. 5 Bath County travels to No. 4 Parry McCluer. All Monday matches are slated to begin at 6 p.m.
The Lady Wave will host the PM/Bath County winner at Narrows in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal. Monday’s winners in the opposite semifinal bracket will play at the highest surviving seed.
The tournament finals will be played at the highest seed at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
The Southwest District tournament is a bit of a tangle.
Tazewell will play at Richlands on Tuesday but the Lady Blue Tornado will face Virginia High in a pre-tournament match on Monday. If Virginia High prevails on Monday, the Lady Bearcats will face Marion in a Tuesday playoff match at Richlands.
Graham will play the VHS-Marion loser in Thursday’s tournament semifinals at the home site of Tuesday’s playoff winner. Richlands or Tazewell will face the host team in Thursday’s other tournament semi.
