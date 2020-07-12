BLUEFIELD — Schedules are usually set far in advance, especially for football, but the announcement Friday pushing back the start of the season for West Virginia high school athletics put everyone’s schedule in flux.
The start date for practices of all fall sports has been pushed back to August 17, two weeks later than the scheduled start, and golf is the only sport that can play contests before September.
All other fall sports except for football able to play their first games on September 2, with football beginning the following day.
A large impact of the announcement by West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan for this area is that the annual Beaver-Graham football game at Mitchell Stadium is postponed.
The game has been played every year since 1937.
Both school administrations are working to find a suitable date for the game if the season is played with a lot of that hinging on the Virginia High School League decision. The VHSL will be meeting Wednesday where Graham High School Athletic Director Matt Dixon expects a decision to be made about fall sports.
That game is one of five football games in Four Seasons County on the West Virginia that have to be moved as a result of the delayed start.
The ‘Battle of the Views’ scheduled for the final Friday in August between River View and Mount View will need to be moved if it wants to be played.
Both teams don’t have a scheduled game for October 16 and want to play the game although there are moving parts on everyone’s schedules.
“We’re going to try to fill that void with them, we really want this game. I think its good for the county, good for the student body,” Mount View head football coach Maurice Gravely said.
River View doesn’t just have one game to reschedule but a second one as they were scheduled to play in the first high school football game in West Virginia, August 24, a Monday, against Montcalm.
The other football games affected are Summers County at PikeView and James Monroe hosting Rye Cove.
James Monroe head football coach Chris Boothe said that the game against Rye Cove has been canceled due to it being the only week that work for both sides.
The cancellation of the game leaves the Mavericks with only three home games and six road games in their first season in Class A.
“If it wasn’t for the pandemic we would have had four home games and six on the road,” Boothe said. “Now we’ve got six on the road and three home games but I understand completely what the SSAC is doing and I back their decision 100 percent.”
A date has not been settled on but PikeView head coach Jason Spears would like to find a place to put Summers County back on its schedule for this year.
“It’s not fun that we can’t play Summers County the first week because that’s pretty much a rival,” Spears said. “We’re trying to move things around if we can to be able to play because that’s a fun game for our school and their school.” Spears said.
Normally teams have four weeks of practice time to gear up for their first games of the season but this year they will get only three weeks before kick-off.
The teams have been able to have some time to do conditioning in small groups and have either started or will be starting this upcoming week their three-week window for summer practice with small restrictions.
The shortened practice time before the start of the season affects all teams who will have to make adjustments to how they prepare their players.
“We’ll do whatever we gotta do to play cause all the other schools have to do the same thing so that doesn’t matter,” Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon said. “The key will be let’s hopefully get to play.”
Although West Virginia has set its planned starting dates almost all the teams close to the state line with Virginia cross over to play at least one game a season. The VHSL has not made a decision about what the plan is with fall sports and depending on what the decision could jostle schedules in West Virginia further.
Four games on Bluefield’s schedule are against Virginia teams while River View crosses the state line three times. Montcalm plays two Virginia schools with one apiece for Mount View and James Monroe
Spears said he wouldn’t be surprised if teams play each other twice if they cannot replace an opponent on the schedule and want a full slate of games.
Although the date to start first practices and for games to begin has been set the uncertainty of the virus could change that in the next six weeks.
“We’re saying football is going to start now and you hope it does but it may not,” Simon said.
