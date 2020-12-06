BLUEFIELD — Headed into this weekend, Graham High School boys and girls basketball teams were firmly slated to begin practice and tryouts on Monday for the upcoming VHSL seasons, which had previously been pushed back and shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to Tazewell County schools this is also the starting date for Giles and Bland County schools.
As of today, the first day of basketball practice might be the most certain date on the teams’ respective athletic calendars.
The G-Men have already scratched their season openers with interstate arch-rival Bluefield due to West Virginia seasons having been delayed. Graham’s boys and girls varsity programs remain optimistic that at least one of their intended meetings with the Beavers and Lady Beavers will occur further down the road if Mercer County gets the green light to proceed after Jan. 11.
But there are other threads of potential chaos woven into Graham’s basketball schedules.
In Virginia, just as is the case in West Virginia, the governor could issue an executive order that basically shuts down all high school athletic activities across the Commonwealth. Barring that, individual Virginia counties and cities have the autonomy to decide whether to forge ahead or circle the wagons based on local COVID-19 conditions.
Class 2 defending boys state champ John Marshall, for instance, won’t repeat this season because Richmond City Schools will not be playing boys basketball. Rockbridge County has already announced it is putting the brakes on the Dec. 7 starting date for practice, A bit closer down the road, Roanoke County seems unlikely to begin Monday as planned.
Tazewell County has three schools represented in the Southwest District: Graham, Tazewell and Richlands. Virginia High is in the Bristol Virginia City School system. Marion is in Smyth County and Lebanon is in Russell County. Conceivably, the SWD schedules could be subject to modification even after district play begins.
“If, say, Russell County says they’re not playing, we’ll lose one or two games. We’re already down to 12 games. We had 14 but we lost one to Beaver and one to Princeton, because they’re going to start so late. We are [tentatively] going to play them once, but we’re already looking for two games,” said Baker.
“I already called Oak Hill Academy and they’ve already sent all their kids home until around January 13. So that may not work. We’re trying to get Pulaski back and anybody we can find, to be honest with you.”
Obviously, conditions are in place for a lot of Virginia teams to lose dates and finish regular season play with uneven numbers of games apiece. While seeding is apt to be a contentious process, basketball being a tournament-based sport should allow for some semblance of an orderly post-season to proceed.
“In the past, every team gets to play at least one round. I’m sure they’re looking at that. For seeding purposes I guess they’ve gone to some sort of point system. You don’t want to punish people but again, there’s not any better way to do it other than a points system. They’re still discussing it ... I’m not sure how they’re going to go,” Baker said.
“It could end up being just a big mess. Wise County and that area are discussing possibly not playing, so that would affect regional play, obviously. You just don’t know,” he said.
For now, the confusion about which 25 fans will be allowed into the gym for SWD basketball games has been cleared up. The district voted not to allow any.
“Right now, it’s none. We’re trying fight to allow maybe one of the senior kids’ parents in so they can see their senior play. But other than that, there’s no fans,” Baker said.
The Graham head coach noted that motion-activated cameras are in the process of being installed for Graham Middle School gym so that games can be live streamed. If that isn’t up and running by tip-off time, the athletic department intends to pursue alternate methods of streaming. More details on how to access streaming will be available in coming weeks.
