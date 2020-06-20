MARTINSBURG — Earlier this week, Concord University head football coach Dave Walker had the football stadium at Martinsburg High School dedicated in his name, the Berkeley County School Board of Education announced.
The complex where the Bulldogs play in the fall will now be named Cobourn Field at David M. Walker Stadium.
During his tenure at Martinsburg, Walker racked up 248 career wins in 23 seasons guiding the program while playing in 12 state championship game since 2001. In his final decade in charge of the Martinsburg program, Walker won eight of the last ten Class AAA State Championships, including two different four-peats (2010-13, 2016-19).
When the Pineville native returned to southern West Virginia to assume the reins of the Concord football program in December, Walker had collected 56 consecutive wins at Martinsburg which is the second-longest active streak in the nation.
Walker begins his tenure on the sidelines at Concord when the Mountain Lions open the season September 12 against Glenville State at Callaghan Stadium.
