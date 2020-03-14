High School spring sports have been pushed back in West Virginia and Virginia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
West Virginia State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch announced Friday that baseball, softball, tennis and track teams will not be allowed to practice or have games for the next four weeks. He added that the decision will be re-evaluated April 10.
Spring sports in West Virginia were scheduled to start next week but now are in uncertain period about their seasons. On Thursday Governor Jim Justice announced the remaining portion of the girls basketball tournament along with the boys regional final and state tournament would be suspended indefinitely.
Friday Justice announced that school would close on Monday.
In Virginia the first day for spring sports games has been delayed from March 16 to March 30. The Virginia High School League will re-evaluate the decision March 25 to see if games can begin or if they need to be delayed for longer.
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 we convened the VHSL Crisis Management Committee and it was decided that the best course of action and most prudent at this time was to delay spring sports first play date by two weeks,” VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. Haun said in a press release.
“The VHSL continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 and will continue discussions with public health officials and key stakeholders.”
During the delay to the start of the spring sports seasons local school division will have the authority to schedule practices. Games that are not played due to the delay or because of travel restrictions will not count as a forfeit.
The state basketball finals were scheduled to be finished today in Virginia but for five of the six classifications they were canceled with the two finalists being declared co-champions.
