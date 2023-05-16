Wet weather pushed back the start of the Class AA softball regional and Class A baseball and softball sectional games that had previously been set to begin on Monday.
The Bluefield softball team’s unprecedented foray into Class AA regional softball play will begin today — weather permitting — with the Lady Beavers traveling to Coal City for the first game of their best-of-three regional series with Independence. The Lady Beavers are tentatively slated to face the Lady Patriots in Bluefield on Wednesday, returning to Independence on Thursday, if necessary. Game starts are set for 6 p.m.
In Class A action, the James Monroe softball team is set to travel to face Greenbrier West today at Western Greenbrier Middle School. The second game will be played at James Monroe and the third game, if necessary, will settle the issue at Western Greenbrier.
In boys Class A baseball action, Greater Beckley Christian will travel to Lindside today to face top seeded James Monroe. A second game will be played on Wednesday, if necessary.
Late Baseball
PikeView 4, Bluefield 2
GARDNER — The Panthers broke open Saturday’s decisive sectional showdown with Bluefield with a four-run explosion in the fifth inning that broke a scoreless stalemate and held up to deliver a sectional championship to PikeView for the first time since the 2016 season.
Drew Damewood had a single and two RBIs for PikeView, while Nathan Riffe had a single and an RBI. Samuel Lyle and Jared Vestal each had two hits for the Panthers, who’ll advance to regional play next week.
Riffe went the distance for the win, allowing eight Bluefield hits but only two earned runs. He struck out four and walked one.
Caleb Fuller and Landon Crane had two hits apiece for the Beavers. Pitcher Hunter Harmon went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Bluefield, striking out five and walking none.
Greenbrier East 13
Princeton 7
FAIRLEA — The Spartans exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning to seal a 13-7 win over Princeton in Class AA sectional play, on Friday.
Luke Monaghan went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Tigers. Zach Jenkins went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Noah Dunfored went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
