BLUEFEIELD — All local high school basketball games scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to bad weather along with today’s games that include Mercer County schools.
Flooding and high water was prevalent throughout the area with schools letting out students early and cancelling all after-school extracurricular activities.
Thursday night’s girls basketball game between Bluefield and Summers County at the Brushfork Armory has been rescheduled for February 19.
Montcalm girls basketball home game against Oak Hill Thursday has been rescheduled to February 21.
The River View boys were scheduled to host Mercer Christian Academy Thursday but that is rescheduled due to the local state of emergency as a result of the weather. A date has not been set yet to play the game.
Both the Narrows boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Thursday were cancelled.
The girls were scheduled to travel to Bland County and the boys to Rural Retreat.
The Giles boys basketball game scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Tonight’s game between Bluefield and undefeated Shady Spring at the Brushfork Armory has been postponed until February 17.
The highly-anticipated game between sectional rivals Princeton and Greenbrier East schedule for tonight has been postponed. A date has not been set to play the game.
The game between the James Monroe and PikeView boys scheduled for today is postponed along with Montcalm boys basketball game against Meadow Bridge in the HIT Tournament as all athletics at Mercer County schools are cancelled. No makeup date has been announced for either game.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.