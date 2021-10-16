BLUEFIELD, Va. — Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw scored five touchdowns on Friday night, after being sidelined on a freak play in the first quarter, to lead the G-Men to a 56-23 victory over the Virginia High Bearcats.
The two squads came into Mitchell Stadium with matching 5-0 records. Both teams had demonstrated speed and power, matched with athleticism and strategy.
The G-Men left after demonstrating that, at least on this night, they were the better at it.
In the early going, neither offense could get cranked up, and punts ended the first five possessions.
The Bearcats drove 63 yards in just four plays late in the initial period. Quarterback Brody Jones put the exclamation point on the series by weaving across the turf for a 25-yard scoring jaunt.
Turner-Bradshaw was shaken up midway through the first half and walked off the field for a play. He said a Virginia High player wound up jamming his cleats into the lower part of his face mask.
Taking advantage of a short punt, Graham covered 45 yards in 49 seconds of clock time. Turner-Bradshaw accounted for 41 of those yards, zipping into the end zone after taking a pass from Zack Blevins for 23 yards. Ben Morgan’s kick tied the game 7-7 with 8:01 remaining before halftime.
Blevins, showing his running talents, untied things less than four minutes later, fighting his way across the goal line on an 8-yard run to end a quick 50-yard possession.
Turner-Bradshaw tallied receptions for touchdowns on Graham’s next two possessions, with a 35-yard field goal by the Bearcats’ Brodie Cox sandwiched in between, to create a 28-10 halftime lead.
Less than a minute into the second half, Virginia High snapped off just two plays to record their next touchdown, a pass by Jones over the back of the defense to Patrick Poku, covering 37 yards.
Turner-Bradshaw took the ensuing kickoff return 79 yards for his fourth touchdown.
Graham scored the next 28 points to take a runaway lead, and the clock went into continuous mode near the end of the third period.
Ty’Drez Clements reached the goal line twice, on hard-charging runs of 7 and 31 yards. Turner-Bradshaw’s fifth and final TD came when he ran to his left and cut up the visitors’ sideline for a 28-yard play late in the third quarter.
The night got even better for Turner-Bradshaw’s family at halftime when his sister, Halaya Pearl-Bradshaw, was named homecoming queen. Derek Cruise was the homecoming king.
The Bearcats’ Stevie Thomas turned in a 59-yard touchdown run in the middle of the fourth quarter for the game’s last points. That gave him 104 rushing yards for the evening.
Jones completed 8 of 24 passes for 95 yards. His last pass of the night was intercepted in the end zone by Graham’s Braden Watkins on the second play of the fourth quarter.
The G-Men fumbled the ball away once but that was their only turnover.
Graham was led statistically by Clements and Blevins, who had 138 and 136 rushing yards respectively. Blevins connected on half of his eight pass attempts, for 92 yards.
Pulaski County is next on the G-Men’s schedule. Virginia High is scheduled to host Chilhowie on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Graham 56,
Virginia High 23
Graham 56, Virginia High 23
At Mitchell Stadium
Virginia High ……… 7 3 7 6 — 23
Graham …………… 0 28 28 0 — 56
First Quarter
VHS — Brody Jones 25 run (Brodie Cox kick), 1:00
Second Quarter
GHS — Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 23 pass from Zack Blevins (Ben Morgan kick), 8:01
GHS — Blevins 8 run (Morgan kick), 4:22
GHS — Turner-Bradshaw 36 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick), 2:57
VHS — Brodie Cox 35 FG, 2;24
GHS — Turner-Bradshaw 25 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick), 0:32
Third Quarter
VHS — Patrick Poku 37 pass from Jones (Cox kick), 11:34
GHS — Turner-Bradshaw 79 kickoff return (Morgan kick), 11:22
GHS — Ty’Drez Clements 7 run (Morgan kick), 7:21
GHS — Turner-Bradshaw 28 run (Morgan kick), 3:33
GHS —Clements 31 run (Morgan kick), 1:10
Fourth Quarter
VHS — Stevie Thomas 59 run (kick failed), 4:16
______
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — VHS, Stevie Thomas 19-104, Brody Jones 5-27. GHS, Ty’Drez Clements 15-138, Zack Blevins 17-136, Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 3-50, Brayden Meadows 1-10, Chris Edwards 5-40, Yubrenal Isabelle 3-15, Myles Raley 1-(—2).
PASSING — VHS, Jones 8-24-95-1-1; S. Thomas 0-1-0-0-0. GHS, Blevins 4-8-92-3-0.
RECEIVING — VHS, Donnie Thomas 1-4, Ajaani Delaney 2-32, Conner Davidson 2-20, S. Thomas 1-1, Patrick Poku 1-38. GHS, Braden Watkins 1-8, Turner-Bradshaw 3-84.
TAZEWELL, Va. — For a little while, it looked as if Tazewell might come back from its early two-touchdown deficit to visiting Bluefield.
It didn’t take long for any sort of Bulldogs comeback to appear extremely unlikely.
Amir Hairston rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns and the Beavers rolled to a 57-14 interstate victory over the Bulldogs at Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium, on Friday night.
Bluefield (2-2) initiated scoring when Hairston scored on a 9-yard run with 8:56 in the first period, capped by Bryson Redmond’s successful kick for the extra point.
Chance Johnson exploded for a 42 yard touchdown run with 5:29 remaining in the opening frame, making it 14-0 with Redmond’s kick.
The Bulldogs (2-4) were on the verge of getting back into the ballgame on quarterback Carter Creasy’s 5-yard scoring run with 11:17 remaining to play in the second period. The score was cut to 14-7 on Jared Mullins’ PAT kick.
The reprieve proved ephemeral, with the Beavers scoring 23 unanswered points before Tazewell finally answered wth Ethan Mills’ 40 years touchdown pass from Creasy to make it 37-14 with roughly eight minutes remaining in the third period.
Quarterback Ryker Brown had five carries for 19 yards and two touchdowns for the Beavers, also throwing for a touchdown. Jamel Floyd had five carries for 19 yards and a touchdown. Subbing for Brown, Caleb Fuller had a 37-yard touchdown pass to Braden Fong.
Creasy rushed nine carries for 26 yards and a touchdown, completing 19 of 27 passing attempts for 164 yards and a score. He threw two interceptions, one of which was snagged by Jacorian Green for a 67 yard interception return for a touchdown.
Creasy was sacked eight times by the Beavers for minus-42 yards.
Cassius Harris led all Bulldogs receivers with 11 catches for 62 yards, crossing over into the school record books as the program’s most-prolific pass-catcher in the process. Logan McDonald had five catches for 30 yards. Ethan Mills had three catches for 66 yards and a score.
Tazewell travels to Marion on Friday.
Bluefield, which played two games this week, is slated to travel to Oak Hill on Friday.
WELCH — Tony Bailey had three touchdown receptions and an interception return for a score and Mount View rolled to a 41-6 victory over visiting Tug Valley at Vic Nystrom Stadium, on Friday night.
Bailey led the Golden Knights with eight catches for 114 yards, including touchdown receptions of 58 and 25 yards, all of which were thrown by quarterback Ryan Long. Bailey also had an 80-yard interception return for a TD, capping his scoring efforts for the night.
Long completed 18 of 23 passing attempts for 149 yards and three TDs. He hit Justin Haggerty with four completions for 19 yards.
TJ Bell led the Knights rushing attack, churning out 140 yards on 13 trips, including scoring runs of 12 and 5 yards.
Placekicker Jonathan Huff went 5-for-6 on point-after-touchdown kick attempts.
Elijah Fluty led Tug Valley rushers, gaining 73 yards on 20 carries.
Mount View (6-1) goes to to Tolsia on Friday.
Covington 33, Narrows 26
NARROWS, Va. — Swinging for the fence on the Green Wave’s final possession of the game, quarterback Aidan McGlothlin threw a pass that was intercepted by Covington for a Pick 6 as time expired.
It was a gamble that swapped Narrows’ one-point deficit for seven, but in the Pioneer District barn-burner it was an unavoidable risk.
During the preceding tussle with the Cougars, McGlothlin had hit talented wide out Kolier Pruett for touchdown connections of 60 and 36 yards.
Pruett finished with five catches for 139 yards, also scoring on a 60 yard touchdown run.
Reed Perdue led the Green Wave rushing attack with 109 yards on 15 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run.
Richlands 49, Marion 14
MARION, Va. — Running back Dylan Brown scored three rushing touchdowns and quarterback Gavin Cox passed for three more and the Blue Tornado collected a 49-14 win at Marion.
Brown initiated scoring for Richlands (3-3, 2-1) in the first quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run, adding scoring runs of 13 and 31 yards.
Drew Simmons had scoring receptions of 11 and 22 yards from Cox. Sage Webb had a 21-yard TD catch off a Cox toss.
Colton Keen added a 5-yard scoring run for the Blue Tornado.
Isaiah Bandy went 7-for-7 on PAT kicks.
Richlands travels to Big Stone Gap to play non-district rival Union at Bullitt Park next Friday.
Selected High School Scores
West Virginia Scortes
Allegany, Md. 31, Keyser 14
Beallsville, Ohio 40, Paden City 14
Bluefield 57, Tazewell, Va. 14
Buffalo 47, Tolsia 6
Cabell Midland 35, George Washington 7
Cameron 44, Clay-Battelle 0
Chapmanville 40, Wayne 16
Dover, Ohio 42, Linsly 0
E. Liverpool, Ohio 34, Oak Glen 13
Fairmont Senior 21, Robert C. Byrd 20
Greenbrier East 42, Ripley 7
Greenbrier West 50, Richwood 8
Huntington 56, St. Albans 7
Independence 74, Man 7
James Monroe 20, Midland Trail 7
Liberty Harrison 41, East Fairmont 14
Lincoln def. Elkins, forfeit
Madonna 28, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 7
Martinsburg 63, Spring Mills 16
Meadow Bridge 22, Summers County 6
Mingo Central 45, Shady Spring 12
Moorefield 25, East Hardy 24
Morgantown 21, Parkersburg South 14
Mount View 41, Tug Valley 6
North Marion 37, Lewis County 7
Oakland Southern, Md. 28, Tucker County 6
Poca 14, Logan 12
Pocahontas County 12, Pendleton County 7
Point Pleasant def. Wyoming East, forfeit
Princeton 21, Hedgesville 16
Ritchie County 61, Webster County 0
Riverside 22, South Charleston 14
Roane County 57, Braxton County 6
Scott 41, Liberty Raleigh 14
Sherman 24, Van 14
Spring Valley 49, Capital 13
St. Marys 34, Magnolia 7
University 63, Buckhannon-Upshur 6
Williamstown 42, Tyler Consolidated 22
Virginia Scores
Bluefield, W.Va. 57, Tazewell 14
Carroll County 21, Patrick County 12
Central - Wise 31, Union 7
Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7
Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 20
Covington 33, Narrows 26
Eastern Montgomery 28, Bath County 6
Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 0
Giles 21, Grayson County 20
Glenvar 63, Alleghany 8
Graham 56, Virginia High 23
Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36
Lord Botetourt 42, William Fleming 7
Magna Vista 48, Martinsville 14
Parry McCluer 40, Craig County 0
Pulaski County 49, Blacksburg 7
Richlands 49, Marion 14
Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0
Rockbridge County 36, Waynesboro 10
Strasburg 27, Madison County 7
Stuarts Draft 28, Buffalo Gap 14
Surry County 56, Windsor 6
Thomas Walker 50, Bland County 20
Twin Springs 48, Eastside 33
