This Week's High School Football Scrimmages in The Two Virginias

Prep Football Scrimmages

A partial list of high school football scrimmages taking place this week in the Two Virginias.

Thursday, August 15

Graham vs. Glenvar at Christiansburg, 6 p.m.

Friday, August 16

Tazewell at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.

Belfry and George Wythe at Richlands, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

Carroll County, Fort Chiswell and PikeView at Narrows, 10 a.m.

Bluefield at Pulaski County, TBA

Capital at Princeton, 11 a.m.

 

 

 

