Prep Football Scrimmages
A partial list of high school football scrimmages taking place this week in the Two Virginias.
Thursday, August 15
Graham vs. Glenvar at Christiansburg, 6 p.m.
Friday, August 16
Tazewell at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Belfry and George Wythe at Richlands, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 17
Carroll County, Fort Chiswell and PikeView at Narrows, 10 a.m.
Bluefield at Pulaski County, TBA
Capital at Princeton, 11 a.m.
