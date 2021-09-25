High School Football Scores...

High School Football Scores

WEST VIRGINIA SCORES

Berkeley Springs 31, Tucker County 28

Bridgeport 35, Robert C. Byrd 17

Cabell Midland 45, Parkersburg 6

Clay-Battelle 36, Tygarts Valley 30

Doddridge County 29, Ritchie County 26, 2OT

Gilmer County 39, South Harrison 20

Grafton 41, Liberty Harrison 34

Herbert Hoover 70, Sissonville 0

Huntington 30, Capital 7

Hurricane 54, St. Albans 8

Jefferson 56, North Hagerstown, Md. 13

Keyser 50, Hampshire 14

Martinsburg 54, Hedgesville 6

Moorefield 41, Petersburg 0

Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8

Northern Garrett, Md. 28, Frankfort 6

Oak Hill 47, Ripley 26

Paden City 42, Hundred 0

Parkersburg South 28, John Marshall 25

Philip Barbour 49, Elkins 20

Poca 22, Mingo Central 13

Pocahontas County 28, Richwood 0

Point Pleasant 48, Lincoln County 20

Scott 26, Chapmanville 23

Sherman 26, Ravenswood 20

Spring Valley 53, South Charleston 8

St. Marys 48, Calhoun County 0

Steubenville, Ohio 26, Linsly 17

Trinity 30, Racine Southern, Ohio 0

Tug Valley 43, Hurley, Va. 8

Tyler Consolidated 38, Wirt County 0

University 35, Fairmont Senior 6

Valley Wetzel 38, Beallsville, Ohio 16

Washington 21, Park View-Sterling, Va. 12

Wayne 28, Nitro 14

Wheeling Central 49, Man 21

Winfield 41, Logan 20

Woodrow Wilson 28, Morgantown 27, OT

Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 43, Magnolia 18

Postponements and Cancellations

Bluefield vs. Richlands, Va., ppd.

Covington, Va. vs. James Monroe, ccd.

East Fairmont vs. Preston, ppd.

Pendleton County vs. Oakland Southern, Md., ccd.

PikeView vs. Shady Spring, ppd.

Princeton vs. Lord Botetourt, Va., ppd.

Summers County vs. Midland Trail, ppd.

 

 

VIRGINIA SCORES

Abingdon 34, Tennessee, Tenn. 14

Amelia County 63, Bluestone 0

Amherst County 35, Jefferson Forest 13

Appomattox 63, Dan River 12

Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Catholic High School of Va Beach 8

Bassett 48, William Byrd 9

Battlefield 16, Osbourn 0

Bayside 16, Landstown 0

Benedictine def. Woodrow Wilson, D.C., forfeit

Bishop O’Connell 32, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, The Covenant School 6

Brentsville 23, Meridian High School 20

Broad Run 44, Woodgrove 0

Broadwater Academy 38, Brunswick Academy 12

Brunswick, Md. 52, Rock Ridge 8

Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 0

Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0

Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12

Central of Lunenburg 49, Randolph-Henry 8

Chancellor 30, Eastern View 16

Chantilly 35, George Marshall 6

Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7

Christiansburg 63, Radford 0

Churchland 7, Norview 0

Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12

Clover Hill 48, Huguenot 40

Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 0

Culpeper 22, Caroline 0

Deep Creek 33, Grassfield 10

Dinwiddie 46, Colonial Heights 0

E.C. Glass 35, Liberty-Bedford 0

Fishburne Military 39, Roanoke Catholic 24

Forest Park 25, Potomac 22, 2OT

Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16

Franklin 45, Windsor 0

Fredericksburg Christian 62, Massanutten Military 6

GW-Danville 61, Patrick County 12

Giles 40, Fort Chiswell 21

Glen Allen 13, Hermitage 6

Glenvar 28, Carroll County 0

Graham 28, Galax 0

Grayson County 15, Marion 9

Green Run 68, First Colonial 8

Greenbrier Christian 34, Chincoteague 13

Halifax County 21, Martinsville 16

Hampton 19, Warwick 6

Heritage (Leesburg) 42, Lightridge 12

Hidden Valley 28, Franklin County 21

Holston 21, Eastside 12

Honaker 34, Grundy 28

Independence 40, Dominion 0

Indian River 41, Nansemond River 18

Isle of Wight Academy 42, Hargrave Military 0

J.R. Tucker 22, Deep Run 6

James Madison 48, Langley 0

James Robinson 49, Edison 7

John Champe 21, Unity Reed 14

John Handley 28, Fauquier 14

Kellam 51, Princess Anne 0

Kempsville 17, Salem-Va. Beach 8

Kenston Forest 50, Southampton Academy 42

Kettle Run 42, James Wood 28

King George 41, James Monroe 7

King William 58, Washington & Lee 19

King’s Fork High School 17, Western Branch 3

Lake Braddock 56, Annandale 0

Lakeland 48, Great Bridge 7

Landon, Md. 20, Woodberry Forest 3

Liberty Christian 35, Brookville 7

Lloyd Bird 36, Cosby 12

Loudoun County 27, Loudoun Valley 6

Louisa 31, Charlottesville 0

Luray 45, Skyline 27

Manchester 42, James River-Midlothian 7

Matoaca 21, Thomas Dale 14

Maury 48, Lake Taylor 12

Mills Godwin 21, Douglas Freeman 7

Mountain View 30, Massaponax 20

Mountain View High School 30, Massaponax 20

Northumberland 48, Bruton 0

Nottoway 61, Cumberland 0

Ocean Lakes 31, Tallwood 17

Oscar Smith 57, Hickory 0

Page County def. Madison County, forfeit

Parry McCluer 28, Rural Retreat 16

Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Atlee 3

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, John Battle 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 29, Northside 22

Patriot 48, Osbourn Park 0

Potomac Falls 15, Freedom (South Riding) 0

Powhatan 42, George Wythe-Richmond 12

Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 7

Rappahannock def. Mathews, forfeit

Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7

Riverbend 28, North Stafford 27

Sherando 39, Millbrook 14

South County 62, Justice High School 0

Spotsylvania 23, Courtland 20

St. Albans, D.C. 47, St. John Paul the Great 3

St. Christopher’s 56, Norfolk Academy 0

Stone Bridge 51, Riverside 7

Surry County 30, Brunswick 28

TJ-Alexandria 28, TEACH Homeschool 14

TJHS 37, John Marshall 0

Thomas Walker 36, Claiborne County, Tenn. 6

Tug Valley, W.Va. 43, Hurley 8

Tuscarora 42, Briar Woods 8

Twin Valley 40, Craig County 16

Union 54, Gate City 13

Varina 52, Mechanicsville High School 13

W.T. Woodson 35, John R. Lewis 2

Wakefield 7, Washington-Lee 0

Warhill 42, Smithfield 19

Washington, W.Va. 21, Park View-Sterling 12

Waynesboro 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 13

West Potomac 24, Mount Vernon 21

West Springfield 31, Hayfield 28

Western Albemarle 17, Goochland 7

Westfield 13, Yorktown 7

William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0

William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0

Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28

Woodbridge 22, C.D. Hylton 8

Woodside 28, Gloucester 0

York 34, Grafton 0

Postponements and Cancellations

Altavista vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Sep 27th.

Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Richlands, ppd.

Chatham vs. Gretna, ppd.

Covington vs. James Monroe, W.Va., ccd.

Essex vs. K&Q Central, ppd.

Henrico vs. Highland Springs, ppd.

Princeton, W.Va. vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd.

Southampton vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd.

Stuarts Draft vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.

Sussex Central vs. Greensville County, ppd.

Tunstall vs. Magna Vista, ppd. to Oct 19th.

Twin Springs vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Sep 24th.

 

