WEST VIRGINIA SCORES
Berkeley Springs 31, Tucker County 28
Bridgeport 35, Robert C. Byrd 17
Cabell Midland 45, Parkersburg 6
Clay-Battelle 36, Tygarts Valley 30
Doddridge County 29, Ritchie County 26, 2OT
Gilmer County 39, South Harrison 20
Grafton 41, Liberty Harrison 34
Herbert Hoover 70, Sissonville 0
Huntington 30, Capital 7
Hurricane 54, St. Albans 8
Jefferson 56, North Hagerstown, Md. 13
Keyser 50, Hampshire 14
Martinsburg 54, Hedgesville 6
Moorefield 41, Petersburg 0
Nicholas County 53, Wyoming East 8
Northern Garrett, Md. 28, Frankfort 6
Oak Hill 47, Ripley 26
Paden City 42, Hundred 0
Parkersburg South 28, John Marshall 25
Philip Barbour 49, Elkins 20
Poca 22, Mingo Central 13
Pocahontas County 28, Richwood 0
Point Pleasant 48, Lincoln County 20
Scott 26, Chapmanville 23
Sherman 26, Ravenswood 20
Spring Valley 53, South Charleston 8
St. Marys 48, Calhoun County 0
Steubenville, Ohio 26, Linsly 17
Trinity 30, Racine Southern, Ohio 0
Tug Valley 43, Hurley, Va. 8
Tyler Consolidated 38, Wirt County 0
University 35, Fairmont Senior 6
Valley Wetzel 38, Beallsville, Ohio 16
Washington 21, Park View-Sterling, Va. 12
Wayne 28, Nitro 14
Wheeling Central 49, Man 21
Winfield 41, Logan 20
Woodrow Wilson 28, Morgantown 27, OT
Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 43, Magnolia 18
Postponements and Cancellations
Bluefield vs. Richlands, Va., ppd.
Covington, Va. vs. James Monroe, ccd.
East Fairmont vs. Preston, ppd.
Pendleton County vs. Oakland Southern, Md., ccd.
PikeView vs. Shady Spring, ppd.
Princeton vs. Lord Botetourt, Va., ppd.
Summers County vs. Midland Trail, ppd.
VIRGINIA SCORES
Abingdon 34, Tennessee, Tenn. 14
Amelia County 63, Bluestone 0
Amherst County 35, Jefferson Forest 13
Appomattox 63, Dan River 12
Atlantic Shores Christian 47, Catholic High School of Va Beach 8
Bassett 48, William Byrd 9
Battlefield 16, Osbourn 0
Bayside 16, Landstown 0
Benedictine def. Woodrow Wilson, D.C., forfeit
Bishop O’Connell 32, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 68, The Covenant School 6
Brentsville 23, Meridian High School 20
Broad Run 44, Woodgrove 0
Broadwater Academy 38, Brunswick Academy 12
Brunswick, Md. 52, Rock Ridge 8
Buckingham County 35, Prince Edward County 0
Buffalo Gap 54, Bath County 0
Castlewood 33, Rye Cove 12
Central of Lunenburg 49, Randolph-Henry 8
Chancellor 30, Eastern View 16
Chantilly 35, George Marshall 6
Chilhowie 24, Lebanon 7
Christiansburg 63, Radford 0
Churchland 7, Norview 0
Clarke County 22, Strasburg 12
Clover Hill 48, Huguenot 40
Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 0
Culpeper 22, Caroline 0
Deep Creek 33, Grassfield 10
Dinwiddie 46, Colonial Heights 0
E.C. Glass 35, Liberty-Bedford 0
Fishburne Military 39, Roanoke Catholic 24
Forest Park 25, Potomac 22, 2OT
Fort Defiance 17, Rockbridge County 16
Franklin 45, Windsor 0
Fredericksburg Christian 62, Massanutten Military 6
GW-Danville 61, Patrick County 12
Giles 40, Fort Chiswell 21
Glen Allen 13, Hermitage 6
Glenvar 28, Carroll County 0
Graham 28, Galax 0
Grayson County 15, Marion 9
Green Run 68, First Colonial 8
Greenbrier Christian 34, Chincoteague 13
Halifax County 21, Martinsville 16
Hampton 19, Warwick 6
Heritage (Leesburg) 42, Lightridge 12
Hidden Valley 28, Franklin County 21
Holston 21, Eastside 12
Honaker 34, Grundy 28
Independence 40, Dominion 0
Indian River 41, Nansemond River 18
Isle of Wight Academy 42, Hargrave Military 0
J.R. Tucker 22, Deep Run 6
James Madison 48, Langley 0
James Robinson 49, Edison 7
John Champe 21, Unity Reed 14
John Handley 28, Fauquier 14
Kellam 51, Princess Anne 0
Kempsville 17, Salem-Va. Beach 8
Kenston Forest 50, Southampton Academy 42
Kettle Run 42, James Wood 28
King George 41, James Monroe 7
King William 58, Washington & Lee 19
King’s Fork High School 17, Western Branch 3
Lake Braddock 56, Annandale 0
Lakeland 48, Great Bridge 7
Landon, Md. 20, Woodberry Forest 3
Liberty Christian 35, Brookville 7
Lloyd Bird 36, Cosby 12
Loudoun County 27, Loudoun Valley 6
Louisa 31, Charlottesville 0
Luray 45, Skyline 27
Manchester 42, James River-Midlothian 7
Matoaca 21, Thomas Dale 14
Maury 48, Lake Taylor 12
Mills Godwin 21, Douglas Freeman 7
Mountain View 30, Massaponax 20
Mountain View High School 30, Massaponax 20
Northumberland 48, Bruton 0
Nottoway 61, Cumberland 0
Ocean Lakes 31, Tallwood 17
Oscar Smith 57, Hickory 0
Page County def. Madison County, forfeit
Parry McCluer 28, Rural Retreat 16
Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Atlee 3
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53, John Battle 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 29, Northside 22
Patriot 48, Osbourn Park 0
Potomac Falls 15, Freedom (South Riding) 0
Powhatan 42, George Wythe-Richmond 12
Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 7
Rappahannock def. Mathews, forfeit
Ridgeview 51, Lee High 7
Riverbend 28, North Stafford 27
Sherando 39, Millbrook 14
South County 62, Justice High School 0
Spotsylvania 23, Courtland 20
St. Albans, D.C. 47, St. John Paul the Great 3
St. Christopher’s 56, Norfolk Academy 0
Stone Bridge 51, Riverside 7
Surry County 30, Brunswick 28
TJ-Alexandria 28, TEACH Homeschool 14
TJHS 37, John Marshall 0
Thomas Walker 36, Claiborne County, Tenn. 6
Tug Valley, W.Va. 43, Hurley 8
Tuscarora 42, Briar Woods 8
Twin Valley 40, Craig County 16
Union 54, Gate City 13
Varina 52, Mechanicsville High School 13
W.T. Woodson 35, John R. Lewis 2
Wakefield 7, Washington-Lee 0
Warhill 42, Smithfield 19
Washington, W.Va. 21, Park View-Sterling 12
Waynesboro 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 13
West Potomac 24, Mount Vernon 21
West Springfield 31, Hayfield 28
Western Albemarle 17, Goochland 7
Westfield 13, Yorktown 7
William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
Wilson Memorial 48, Spotswood 28
Woodbridge 22, C.D. Hylton 8
Woodside 28, Gloucester 0
York 34, Grafton 0
Postponements and Cancellations
Altavista vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Sep 27th.
Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Richlands, ppd.
Chatham vs. Gretna, ppd.
Covington vs. James Monroe, W.Va., ccd.
Essex vs. K&Q Central, ppd.
Henrico vs. Highland Springs, ppd.
Princeton, W.Va. vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd.
Southampton vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd.
Stuarts Draft vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.
Sussex Central vs. Greensville County, ppd.
Tunstall vs. Magna Vista, ppd. to Oct 19th.
Twin Springs vs. J.I. Burton, ppd. to Sep 24th.
