BLUEFIELD — Playoff bound – again!
Winning for the fifth straight time, Bluefield’s red-hot Beavers (5-3) scored on five of their first six possessions before halftime, blasting past Mingo Central 55-6 to secure a spot in the 2021 West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission post-season party.
Based on results of the regular season’s final Friday, Bluefield will to travel to Point Pleasant (9 –1) for opening round action either Friday or Saturday.
Against virtually all odds, Fred Simon’s chargers raced into the playoffs. Despite two early losses sandwiched around a five-week layoff due to COVID-19 protocols, the hard-working BHS squad kept grinding and found their stride in a blazing autumn dash.
On Senior Night, Bluefield’s dozen seniors earned their fourth playoff trip.
Bluefield ripped off 48 consecutive points en route to the victory as Mingo Central was held scoreless over the first three quarters by the first team defense. The Beavers scored in every quarter against the overmatched Miners, rolling up 414 total yards.
Ryker Brown fired four touchdown passes, hitting 11-of-18 passes for 220 yards in the opening half for Bluefield, aided by spectacular plays from Jacorian Green and Jamel Floyd.
Green, a state-champion Beavers sprinter, showed his fleet feet to the Miners on their first punt of the night. He gathered in the pigskin on the 20, cut to his left in a burst of speed that freed him by midfield and he raced untouched into the end zone. Jackson Wills kicked the PAT and Bluefield led 7-0 with 10:18 on the clock.
Green next returned a punt to the Mingo 10 and four plays later, Brown tossed a 9-yard scoring strike to Chance Johnson, who made a good catch on the right side as Wills again booted the PAT for a 14-0 Beavers advantage. Johnson added another dazzling play when he recovered a kickoff fumble on the Mingo 34 that led to a touchdown on the first drive of the second half.
One series later, Reginald Hairston deflected a Miner lateral and recovered for Bluefield on the Miner 24. Amir Hairston ran twice, advancing the pigskin to the 12. Brown dropped back and found Jaeon Flack for a 12-yard touchdown. Wills’ kick made it 21-zip, Bluefield with :46 remaining in the opening stanza.
The colorful combination of Brown to Green was good for a 54-yard completion and touchdown at the 7:53 mark on the next series and Bluefield’s first of the second period. Brown fired a perfect spiral that never wavered and Green ran in precision as he flew into the end zone. Wills kicked the PAT for a 28-0 advantage.
BHS kept the pedal to the metal, as Brown once again went to the air for another score on the next drive. The key, however, was Jamel Floyd’s two-tackle-busting run down the home sideline as he powered the football in for the score on a 52-yard scamper with 3:43 left in the half. The kick failed and BHS led, 34-0.
The Bluefield defense ably aided the victory parade, BHS on the evening. Gerrard Wade, who notched a sack, was a force for BHS all evening. So, too, was D.J. Fuller, who also recorded a sack and spent time in the Miner backfield on many occasions. Mingo battled bravely but seldom threatened seriously against the Bluefield “D.”
In a spectacular closing play of the half, the Beavers’ Amir Hairston blasted 24 yards, knocking down the pylon but coming up a half-yard away from the end zone.
The sophomore sensation had no such issue on the first series of the second half as he keyed a 7-play, 34-yard march. Hairston raced the final 10 yards for the touchdown with 9:22. Wills nailed the PAT as Bluefield moved ahead, 41-0.
“This was a great team win,” beamed Coach Fred Simon. “Our guys on both sides of the ball took care of business. The coaches had them prepared and they played hard. Ryker was great tonight and we had Hairston and Floyd dialed in running. Green had a fine game. The defense was tough. I thought (DJ) Fuller and (Gerrard) Wade had some big hits. Very pleased. Now we are back to a one-game season. We have to focus on the next four quarters to keep our season alive and we welcome that challenge.”
With Hairston doing much of the upfield running, it was Floyd who capped a late scoring drive with a nifty spin move to motor into the end zone for his second touchdown on a 12-yard run with :55 to go in the third quarter. Wills’ PAT made it 48-0 for the victorious home heroes.
In late going, the Bluefield offense led by quarterback Caleb Fuller got serious running help from Sencere Fields and Brayden Fong. It was freshman Chris Patton who got the final score to close out the happy home season, racing in for a 9-yard touchdown with 2:19 to go. Wills kicked the point after as BHS took a 55-6 lead.
Seniors on the Beaver squad include Brown, Jae’on Flack, D.J. Fuller, Green, Demetrius Hayden, Ashton Hayes, Johnson, Darius Montgomery, Marquice Saunders, Gaige Sisk, Ethan Spangler, and Wills.
Bluefield had a 17-14 edge in first downs, picking up 194 rushing yards. Kennedy was Mingo Central’s leading rusher gaining the majority of the Miners’ 127 ground yardage while Porter passed for 71 more. Bluefield was penalized 7 times for 40 yards and Mingo drew three flags for 20.
Bluefield 55
Mingo Central 6
At Mitchell Stadium
Mingo Central........0 0 0 6 — 6
Bluefield.................21 13 14 7 — 55
First Quarter
B – Jacorian Green, 80-yard punt return (Wills kick) 10:16
B- Chance Johnson, 10-yard pass from Ryker Brown (Wills kick) 5:52
B – Jaeon Flack, 12-yard pass from Brown (Wills kick) 0:46
Second Quarter
B – J. Green, 54-yard pass from Brown (Wills kick) 7:53
B – Jamel Floyd, 52-yard pass from Brown (kick failed) 3:43
Third Quarter
B – Amir Hairston, 10-yard run (Wills kick) 9:22
B – J. Floyd, 12-yard run (Wills kick) 0:55
Fourth Quarter
M – Norman Kennedy, 3-yard run (run failed) 8:16
B – Chris Patton, 9-yard run (Wills kick) 2:19
James Monroe 31
Summers County 6
LINDSIDE — The Mavericks of James Monroe High did what they had to do to gain ground in the Class A playoff field on Friday night, beating the Summers County Bobcats 31-6.
Sophomore quarterback Cooper Ridgeway ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns and passed for two more as James Monroe (7-3) opened up its playbook against a young but hard-fighting Summers County (2-8) team.
On their first possession of the game, James Monroe covered 85 yards in six plays for the initial score. Ridgeway completed a pass to Eli Allen that went for 39 yards to the end zone. Allen added the extra-point kick.
The Mavs’ next drive was eight plays, ending with Ridgeway’s 10-yard scoring run in the final minute of the first quarter.
“Getting the upper hand, it builds your confidence,” said James Monroe head coach John Mustain.
James Monroe senior Grant Lively got the second half off to a fast start with a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that produced a 19-0 advantage.
Penalties slowed the game in the second half, but Ridgeway picked up two more scores in the last quarter, on a short touch pass to Cameron Thomas and a 61-yard dash through the middle of the slippery field with two minutes remaining.
The Bobcats got on the boar in the fourth quarter after freshman Ryan Oiveros covered a punt that was muffed by a James Monroe returner. Four plays later, Brandon Isaac tossed a touchdown pass to Tyson Adkins.
The Mavericks came into the final regular-season weekend in ninth place in Class A, with a playoff game to look forward to next Friday or Saturday. They also played Summers County after beating Covington, Va., three days earlier, on the road.
“I’m proud of the boys, the way they played hard,” Mustain said. He said Summers County was “a pretty good team to begin with. They have a lot of talent and they come after you.”
Mount View 18
Greenbrier West 14
CHARMCO — The last time Mount View coach Maurice Gravely walked off Cavalier Field at Greenbrier West, it was one of the longest walks he had to endure as a coach.
His team had just been eliminated from playoff contention.
Playoffs weren’t on the line this time — the Golden Knights’ body of work this season had covered that — but Gravely wasn’t keen on making that walk to the locker room again.
Thanks to a pair of long hookups between quarterback Ryan Long and Jaylen Hall he didn’t have to as the Golden Knights stormed back from a 14-6 halftime deficit to beat the Cavaliers 18-14.
With the win Mount View finished 9-1 and has now won eight straight games. It looks as though Mount View will host at least two playoff games at home if it can win the first.
“It was similar conditions as it was right now, and I just remember the feeling of walking off the field tonight versus then,” Gravely said. “The check has now been cashed at the bank, good job.”
It certainly looked like Greenbrier West was going to be able to take control after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and taking the ball inside the 5-yard line. But an old nemesis — the turnover bug — struck, and Logan England recovered a fumble there to avert potential disaster.
Greenbrier West’s Cole Vandall came up big with a fumble recovery of his own, but again, and for the third straight possession of the second half, an interception by Tony Bailey thwarted a potential scoring opportunity for the Cavaliers.
This time, the big-play Knights made them pay, when Hall got behind the West defense and scored from 55 yards out to pull to within two, 14-12.
Mount View was still behind when it took over after a punt deep in its own territory.
But a big pass interference call on third-and-13 and a third-down conversion run by T.J. “Diesel” Bell, who rushed for 149 yards in the game, set up the final big play.
Hall took the pass from Long and appeared to be in position to be taken down for a minimal gain. However, he pinballed off the defender right into an open space and outran the defense to give the Knights their first lead of the game, 18-14.
Greenbrier West took advantage of a couple early turnovers, an interception by Chase McClung and a fumble recovery by Jacob Nutter to forge a 14-0 lead. Ty Nickell, who finished with 97 yards rushing, scored both touchdowns, on a seven-yard run and a 21-yard run.
Mount View’s Bell scored near the end of the half to make it 14-6.
There were nine turnovers in the contest, five by Greenbrier West and four by Mount View: six fumbles and three interceptions.
Harris said he believes his team is in the postseason but will be on the road.
“I think we are going to be in and we will be driving north, against a No. 2 or 3 probably,” Harris said.
The final playoff ratings and pairing will be released Saturday.
Richlands 35
Virginia High 20
RICHLANDS, Va. — The Richlands football team has been very much in need of a big, signature win for the better part of the 2021 fall season.
Friday night at Ernie Hicks Stadium, the Blue Tornado finally got one.
Richlands churned out 434 yards total offense en route to a 35-20 Southwest District victory over visiting Virginia High on Friday night, most likely earning a first round home berth in next week’s Region 2D playoffs.
Richlands pounded out 318 yards rushing, led by Sage Webb, who rushed for 133 yards and there touchdowns. Dylan Brown had 111 yards rushing for the Tornado, while quarterback Sage Cox contributed 74 yards and a score.
Cox completed six of eight pass attempts for 106 yards, including a scoring strike to Webb, who finished with 77 receiving yards.
The Blue Tornado (4-5, 3-1) are expected to get a rematch with Ridgeview, which defeated Richlands in regular season play earlier this season.
Parkersburg South 44
Princeton 34
PARKERSBURG — The Princeton football team didn’t get the win they were after at Parkersburg South, on Friday night, but the Tigers offense showed head coach Chris Pedigo something he wanted to see: a significant improvement in the passing attack.
Quarterback Grant Cochran completed 26-of-36 passing attempts for an unofficial school record 430 yards and four touchdowns in Friday night’s regular season finale on the road.
Running back Brodie Rice, who had 11 carries for 62 yards and a score, also had five catches for 92 yards. Dominic Collins led all receivers with eight catches for 143 yards and all four of the scoring receptions. Peyton Clemons had six catches for 105 yards.
Jon Wellman, Khamrin Profitt and Conner Padgett also had receptions as Cochran liberally spread the ball around the field.
Princeton will be on the road in next week’s WVSSAC Class AAA playoffs.
They’ll learn of their seeding this weekend.
