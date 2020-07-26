After more than 30 years of covering high school sports, one becomes accustomed to a natural seasonal rhythm.
Football and volleyball begin when it’s hot and both sports end when it’s cold. Boys and girls basketball begins when it’s cold and ends when it’s — well, not quite so cold. Baseball and softball begin when it’s cold and end when it’s hotter than blazes. And if you’re lucky enough to work at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, you get to see soccer played in both the fall and the spring, moving, respectively, from hot to cold and from cold to hot.
In addition to what the solar cycle brings to the table, the specific athletic seasons seem to come with their own peculiar internal rhythms, to which a sports department invariably becomes attuned
In August, football traditionally sets the tone as the most highly disciplined and organized of all high school sports. By and large, games are played as scheduled. Deviations from the slate are rare. And most other fall sports — while not as regimented as football — tend in their own ways to emulate football’s predictable, rational trajectory.
The winter seasons are also very reasonably organized, dominated by boys and girls basketball which, if not for the occasional intrusions of inclement winter weather, would proceed as unswervingly along their charted courses as football. Wrestling is its own thing, of course, but administratively it is very tightly wrapped.
Then comes spring — and everything seems to come unglued.
The erratic spring weather is clearly a factor, rendering preseason schedules all but useless by the end of March. But there is also a sort of natural internal unraveling that accompanies the spring sports seasons.
You have boys and girls track and field, boys and girls tennis, baseball, softball and, in the case of Virginia, boys and girls soccer. That doesn’t seem like much, but when it’s happening in two states simultaneously, things get overwhelming in a hurry. The school year is not gearing up — it’s winding down. There are all kinds of distractions afoot, either directly or indirectly influencing players, coaches and administrators. A large, well-run outdoor track meet is an administrative marvel behind the scenes; up front, individual race and field event outcomes are subject to all kinds of random variables.
Spring is chaos. This has been a rule to live by. Over the years, I learned that high school athletics in the spring will never proceed in as orderly a fashion as it does in the fall. To understand this, to accept it and embrace it meant to have far less unnecessary stress in one’s life. Because somehow, miraculously, it will all somehow come together in the end. Up until last spring, it always had.
The problem of the 2020-21 sports cycle is that thanks to COVID-19, everything is chaos from day one. Chaos reigns at the college level. Where are we now? What levels will be playing. What leagues? What conferences? What sports? Chaos is the order of the day at the professional level. There is absolutely nothing normative about the Major League Baseball season that is just now getting under way. There is nothing familiar about what’s happening with the NBA in Orlando. We’re still trying to imagine what football at any level will look like. Of course high school athletics as a whole is fraught with collective anxiety.
There’s no use talking about any “new normal” when there is nothing but the abnormal afoot. We can’t even count on some lingering phantom memory of the preceding contiguous seasons to hold everything together. Things are going to have to be reinvented as we move along and we adjust and adjust and adjust until, one day, we all find ourselves back in some functional, acceptable and repeatable groove. Until then, we just go with what we’ve got.
Take baseball, softball, golf and tennis, for instance. All of these youth sports have in some form or another been conducted competitively this summer, not only locally but also regionally.
The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour recently wrapped up its 2020 season. A junior tennis event was held at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, shortly followed by World Team Tennis— a professional team event. Mercer County umpires have been running a girls softball league. The Bases Loaded summer baseball league has been playing at Bowen Field and on August 1, Bluefield Baseball Club will hold The Final Inning baseball game for 2020’s graduated seniors who were robbed of their last season of high school baseball.
Physical distancing and other coronavirus protocols have been in place for these events and, so far, these measures appear to have been successful. It seems eminently reasonable that these four sports could be conducted safely at the high school level this fall — at least in our immediate area. The safety of these events so far seems apparent, although it is probably wise not to base broad policy conclusions on anecdotal evidence alone.
Local events like these — and others — did provide a fleeting opportunity to gather useful, immediate data that might have informed high school sports decision-makers. But to react to such opportunities in a timely fashion requires a degree of administrative agility that may not exist at the macro-organizational levels presently governing high school athletics. At least one of the youth leagues operating locally this summer self-organized and initiated play in less time than it takes some state governing bodies’ deliberative committees to hold two relatively inconclusive meetings.
No blame being laid on anyone specifically, here. Nobody would expect any highly centralized organization directing high school athletics at the state level in 2019 to be ideally structured to respond to the topsy-turvy conditions of 2020. But if the landscape has indeed changed permanently, state high school athletic associations that fail to rapidly adapt may no longer be around in 2030. The same is true of public school based athletics as we know it.
That’s how chaotic things might really be in comparison to all the expectations to which we have become habituated. We hope not. But we have already seen too many things in 2020 that we never before expected to see.
