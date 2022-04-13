PRINCETON — Snoop Higginbotham delivered a joyous victory clout for the Princeton Tigers late Tuesday night in the finale of day two of the the 48th annual Coppinger Invitational Baseball Tournament.
In the seventh inning of a tie game with the bases loaded and two out, the Tigers’ No. 1 batter smacked a hit to deep right field on a 3-1 count to push the deciding run across the plate and give Princeton a thrilling 9-8 win over Chilhowie’s Warriors.
As pinch runner Ashton Bailey dashed home from third base, Higginbotham was already being pursued by teammates toward his hard-won station at first base on the Tigers’ home diamond.
“There’s no better feeling than that,” Higginbotham said, “just to run out there and everybody (on your team) chasing you.”
He had been in this position before, focused on an outside pitch to the plate, and he made the most of it.
“I just was seeing that outside pitch,” he said. “That’s something that really got to me. I got caught looking, so many times, and struck out. I’m just so glad that I prevailed, and walked it off with that pitch.”
“That’s one thing that I can really hand this team,” he said. “We don’t get down on ourselves much. … I’m so proud of these boys. They never hang their heads. They just keep on pushing.”
Princeton (5-9) coach Austin Southcott said, “Battling is nothing new for us. … I told (my team), ‘We’ve been in this situation before. It’s time for us to go get a win.’ “
“Battling back like that is huge. We’ve won four of our last five now, so we’re turning in the right direction, and hopefully we can keep it going, moving forward for the rest of the Coppinger tournament.”
The drama kept building at H.P. Hunnicutt Field. The Warriors enjoyed leads of 1-0 and 3-2 in the first three innings, which featured a two-RBI standup double by Chilhowie’s Brandon Bush.
Princeton’s Brock Halsey and courtesy runner Bailey scored in the second when the Warriors’ defense had a couple of costly lapses.
Chilhowie pushed four runs across the plate in the fourth, on a hit by Bush, after the Tigers installed Halsey on the mound in relief of starter Ryan McGuire.
Princeton erupted for six runs in the bottom of that inning to claim the lead for the first time in the contest.
Bradford Hurt led off the Tigers’ attack by beating out a single. After a strikeout on a full count, Princeton’s next five batters were able to cross the plate.
Grant Cochran tripled to bring two Tiger teammates home, then scored on a pop out by Lucas Monahan to put his team ahead 8-7.
Ben Kilbourne began the fifth frame with a double for Chilhowie, and scored the run that tied the matchup 8-8. It stayed that way for the next two innings until Higginbotham delivered his game-winning shot.
Southcott said, “It was a full team effort. I’m really proud of the guys tonight. … We live to play another day.”
Higginbotham said the comeback win is “uplifting” for his team. “Especially for (Wednesday). We’ve just got two wins, back-to-back. I really think that we can really push through this Coppinger, and hopefully, win it all.”
Princeton secured the No. 4 seed in the next segment of the Coppinger, and will play Marion at 5 p.m. today, again on the Tigers’ home turf.
At Hunnicutt Field
Chilhowie ………… 102 410 0 — 8 5 2
Princeton ………… 020 600 1 — 9 6 2
Zac Hall, Matt Moore and D.J. Martin. Ryan McGuire, Brock Halsey (4) and Snoop Higginbotham. W — Halsey. L — Moore.
