MORGANTOWN -- Some things most West Virginia fans haven’t given a whole lot of thought to as Neal Brown’s first football camp opens this weekend, but certainly things that have been on the coaching staff’s mind and that could have a large influence on this season:
1. Could West Virginia wind up going with a two quarterback system?
DISCUSSION: First off, it’s the last thing Brown wants to happen or expects to happen, but what if no one quarterback takes control of the team in camp?
That’s unlikely as all indications are that Austin Kendall will win the job with his pedigree and background.
“I’ve known him a long time. His brother played for me as a recruit at Kentucky,” Brown noted. “He’s been in the wings, played behind two Heisman Trophy winners at Oklahoma. He brings experience with him, not necessarily game experience, but being around a winning program.”
So he has a leg up but what if Jack Allison plays equally as well and seems to offer just as much or if Trey Lowe III presents a different kind of QB who can be used in certain situations.
It isn’t ideal, but Brown is certainly going to take a long, hard look at the quarterback position.
2. What if Garret Doege, the Bowling Green transfer quarterback whose brother, Seth, was a star at Texas Tech when Brown was there, gets cleared to play this season?
DISCUSSION: As a transfer Doege should have to sit out this season but since the Bowling Green coaching staff was fired, leading to his transfer, he could be granted immediate eligibility.
He’s experienced, having started all 12 games for the Falcons last season, and led the MAC in passing yards and touchdowns.
Certainly, having transferred late, it’s been a cram course and he missed the spring, which the other QBs went through.
There’s the question, too, of how to rate a MAC QB compared to one recruited by Oklahoma or Miami.
Perhaps the most interesting question is whether you want to use one of his two years of eligibility this year or to let him sit out and have those two years waiting for him after both Kendall and Allison are gone
3. Does WVU have a quick strike ability?
DISCUSSION: We’ve all sort of been led to think that WVU may not be as spectacular offensively as it was with Will Grier throwing to David Sills V and Gary Jennings, relying instead of a stable of strong, hard-running backs and talking a lot about fullbacks and tight ends.
That, however, is not the way Neal Brown wants it to be.
His history is that he goes for the home run when he can. The question he’ll be mulling over is how to do that and three names keep emerging -- running back Alec Sinkfield, slot receiver Tevin Bush and wide receiver Sam James.
All we’ve heard since Sinkfield arrived was his breakaway ability but last year he was slowed some by an ankle sprain.
Brown has messed with ways to get him on the corner and also throwing to him, as well as returning kicks.
Catching the ball is fine with Sinkfield.
“I’m definitely comfortable with that. Before I played running back, I played receiver three years in high school,” Sinkfield said this spring. “I think running back is probably my second position and receiver is my first.”
Bush is a mini-star among giants, but has tremendous speed and evasiveness to be a game-breaker as a pass catcher, running jet sweeps and returning kicks ... somewhat along the line of Tavon Austin.
“He competes, loves to play, he’s made a ton of big plays. He had a couple of long touchdowns today,” Brown said after one particularly impressive spring workout.
A year ago he showed how dangerous he was as he slipped behind the Kansas State secondary for a 63-yard TD reception.
And then there is James, who has the kind of speed that Marcus Simms took with him when he departed after last season. At Richmond Hill High in Georgia he won the 400 meters in 47.72 at the state meet.
Then in the spring game the sophomore caught a 42-yard TD pass from Kendall.
“He’s a guy that needs to be a playmaker for us,” Brown said after the spring game. “(We’re) obviously young at that position, we lost a lot of production at that position. I’m excited about him, he’s talented, to see him make plays with people in the stands is definitely encouraging.”
4. Most people took WVU being picked 8th in the Big 12’s media preseason poll as a negative sign forecasting a down year. Is that really the case, though?
DISCUSSION: WVU loves the role of underdog, no matter what the sport.
It grows out of the way people views the state from the outside, always seeing they are 48th in this and 49th in that.
West Virginians like to show they are as good as anyone and it rubs off on their athletic teams.
The truth is, they usually disappoint when ranked high, such as last year when the WVU football team was selected to finish second in the league and wound up fourth.
The only other time WVU got real respect in the conference was its first year, coming off that 70-33 pounding of Clemson in the Orange Bowl of 2011. They were also picked second that year and fell into a tie for seventh place.
Each other year that they’ve been in the Big 12 they finished better than picked in the preseason poll and the two other years they were selected eighth they outperformed expectations.
5. As WVU goes into camp Evan Staley is on the Lou Groza Award watch list for the best kicker in college football. Is that a plus or a minus?
DISCUSSION: On the surface, it make sense as Staley, about to enter his junior year, has made 75 of 76 extra points and 22 of 27 field goals with a long of 49 yards.
That’s good stuff.
But here’s the catch, he’s liable to wind up place kicking, kicking off and punting.
That’s asking a lot of any kicker.
Right now he’s listed ahead of the aptly named Casey Legg on the depth chart in three special team categories but rest assured the coaches will be watching that carefully.
The last kicker to handle all three duties was Pat McAfee in 2008 when he made 13 of 19 field goal, averaged 42.7 yards punting and kicked off 89 times.
In 2012 Tyler Betancourt was a triple threat hittig 11 of 19 field goals, averaged 38.2 yards on 35 punts and kicked off 34 times, sharing duties with Corey Smith, who kicked off 59 times.
