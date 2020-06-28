MORGANTOWN — The other day a story of great significance in the Atlantic Coast Conference broke when John Swofford announced he plans to step down as commissioner after the 2020-2021 season.
Swofford has been in that position for 24 years and, during his tenure, the ACC grew in terms of stature and membership despite being a time of great turmoil in college athletics.
He was viewed with such respect that the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a newspaper long viewed as one of the giants in college athletics coverage, especially in the South, proclaimed in a headline profiling him as he stepped down:
JOHN SWOFFORD: THE MAN WHO SAVED THE ACC
Certainly here in West Virginia his influence was felt, for at the time when the NCAA was undergoing a restructuring of conferences, he was commissioner when the Mountaineers were looking for a new home as the Big East disintegrated.
And, under his watch, the ACC opted to reject WVU as a member, which forced them into the Big 12, an inconvenient marriage at the best.
In the wake of Swofford’s announcement, “The Athletic,” a prestigious online sports publication, offered up a look at potential successors and, in a strange twist of fate, no fewer than three of them possessed strong ties to WVU.
We mention this not to discredit the story, for it was based upon “conversations with 10 industry insiders from the ACC and beyond,” all unidentified, which hardly would make it little more than guesswork at such an early stage of what will become the search process.
But the fact that former WVU athletic director Oliver Luck, former WVU president Jim Clements and current athletic director Shane Lyons would be mentioned prominently as potential candidates screams out something we probably all know and that is that the Mountaineers have been in good hands for the last decade or more.
When one thinks about it, this has been a time of dizzying change for WVU athletics as well as a time of huge changes in athletics nationwide, be it through the aforementioned conference realignment, facility expansions, coaching changes, expansion of rights and benefits for athletes, a move into the internet and, as of now the challenge of trying to survive the effects of a viral pandemic.
Through it all, with changes in the university’s administration that went through its metamorphosis from President David Hartesty to Mike Garrison to Clements to E. Gordon Gee, the graph moved upward.
With changes at the top came changes in the athletic director’s job with Ed Pastilong moving on, being replaced by Luck and then Lyons, both of whom have found themselves engineering the move to the Big 12, through coaching changes in football that went from Rich Rodriguez to Bill Stewart to Dana Holgorsen and now to Neal Brown and to the mushrooming of new facilities and facility improvements that has been dizzying in scope.
All this, of course, is sometimes difficult to grasp from within, but certainly they gained respect across the nation with what the way they faced the challenges that came WVU’s way and what they did after leaving or, in Lyons’ case, the resume he is building while here.
Sometimes we lose sight of how others view us. Familiarity, they say, builds contempt and often it is hard to appreciate what you have while others view them more objectively and often see their good side.
Why else would the metaphor “the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence” be so enduring?
The article seemed to indicate that Clements is the most intriguing candidate if he would be interested in leaving Clemson, where as president he has overseen the rise of that program to the top of the college football world, to become the league’s commissioner.
Clements, it will be recalled, was WVU’s president when it engineered the move to the Big 12, which allowed it to remain a driving force in the top level of college athletics.
He also hired Oliver Luck to replace Pastilong as athletic director, a move that was heralded at the time and that led to a more business like approach in the athletic department as it expanded, changed conferences, added a golf team and made key coaching changes.
Even after leaving WVU, Luck continued to build on a resume that the ACC could consider as he joined the NCAA and saw that from the inside and then took part in the re-invention of the XFL, a short-lived re-invention though it was.
And Lyons has the essential background of being an associate commissioner in the ACC, of having worked for the NCAA, of having seen big time football at its best while at Alabama and of having run his own athletic department at WVU.
Lyons has remained active in NCAA affairs and currently chairs the oversight committee, which is trying to help steer the governing body through the challenges of the day.
This is not to say that any or all of those men with WVU ties would be interested in the job or that they yet can be considered candidates, but the mere fact that they are being mentioned as potential candidates this early emphasizes that WVU has been in good hands as it negotiated troubled waters.
