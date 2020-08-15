MORGANTOWN — I always loved the spring.
It was a time of rebirth. Leaves come back onto trees. Flowers bloom. The chill of winter disappears and the warmth of spring seems to give a glow to all of us.
For 30 years it meant heading to spring training to cover major league baseball, which always was a nice pretense for six weeks at the beach in Florida, be it at Tampa or Bradenton or Fort Lauderdale or Miami, including a couple of weeks down there with the wife and kids. And there was nothing better than coming back in early April of opening day with a dark tan that the neighbors envied.
Spring meant heading for the golf course, time out in the garden, packing away the winter clothes and, to be honest, hoping not to ever need them again.
Spring meant everything but football.
Oh, colleges were heading into spring practice and that was nice, a chance to see the freshmen of a year ago blossoming like the flowers of spring, to see the newbies, and to think about what the autumn may hold when they finally kicked off.
But football games?
Not in the spring. That was for the fall, when the leaves were turning, when a nip was in the air and more than a few nips in parking lot tailgates.
Fall was for upsets and non-conference games of major proportions. It was when you’d see West Virginia playing Ohio State or Alabama. This year those games were supposed to be Florida State and Maryland.
But that was six months ago and now those games are among the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic that has turned our world upside down.
On Wednesday, two major conferences — the Big Ten and the Pac-12 — cancelled their fall football schedules and will play next year, possibly before spring or in the spring.
And the Big 12? It opted to stay the course and try to play football when it was meant to be played — the reasoning being that it would be far safer for athletes to be in the regimented structure of a football team that was taking all the proper precautions against spreading the virus rather than to turn them loose and hope they make it to the spring.
Make no doubt, though, that moving the season to the spring was an option and that remains so should there be a flare up that makes it unsafe to play through this season.
Why did the Big 12 decide to forego waiting until spring?
The most obvious reason is money, and no one will argue that wasn’t the prime consideration.
But when that question was put to Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 Commissioner, he offered an alternative answer, one that made a lot of sense and left you failing to push for what most considered would be a safer, surer approach.
Listen up:
“I have never thought a preemptive move to the spring made a lot of sense,” Bowlsby said. “First of all, we haven’t been told we couldn’t play in the fall.”
Obviously, there is room for disagreement there, considering that a number of conferences in addition to the Big Ten and Pac-12 have cancelled their fall sports and the NCAA itself dropped fall sports championships in Division II and III.
But Bowlsby was listening to his medical and safety experts and weighing what he gleaned from numerous meetings with other conference commissioners. He presented it to the conference’s presidents and athletic directors and reached this opinion.
The Big Ten, it was noted, was on its way to playing in the fall, announcing its schedule just six days before canceling the fall season, proof that things change and change quickly.
“It’s hard to handicap those kind of things,” Bowlsby said.
But he feels really good with his conference’s decision.
“If anyone is around who tells you they can accurately forecast what is going to happen with the virus, they are delusional,” he said.
“Even the best scientific minds are unable to forecast with precision. But, having acknowledged that, I feel good about where we are simply because we have good practices in place.”
He wasn’t talking about football practices but, instead, testing protocols and protecting the players.
“The other thing is during the preseason camp is about as close as you are going to get to a bubble with college students. It’s different than with professional athletes; you are not going to lock them down in a hotel and sequester them from family and friends. It’s just a different task both in terms of the intricacies and the scale. You just have a lot more people involved than with professional athletes.”
So, it wasn’t spring fever because no one had told him he couldn’t play in the fall and he felt conference had the proper procedures in place to make it as safe as possible.
But then, as he looked at it, spring may be a time for lovers, but not football lovers. It guaranteed no safer a haven for football than did the fall.
“Think of what March, April and May were like in our country this year,” he said.
If you do, you think of the basketball championships being canceled, spring practice being canceled, the virus running amok amongst us.
“It was the tail end of the virus season,” Bowlsby noted. “I don’t think there’s a single indication it could be a better situation in March, April or May than it is in September, October and November.”
If you were to wait till spring, you would be buying time and hope, but you’d be giving up so much more, including losing a group of athletes who — like us sportswriters — are tired of sports with no games.
That doesn’t mean spring is definitely out, however.
“I think spring is viable,” Bowlsby said, “if we get in a situation.”
They already are in a situation. Think of it this way: You may have the Big Ten and Pac-12 playing after there is a national championship game in December. One thinks that is not making those folks up in Ohio very happy at all.
