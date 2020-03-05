MORGANTOWN — All of a sudden, all is right with the world in the West Virginia basketball program again.
Their three-game losing streak is now just a footnote to the history that this year is writing and, if anything, they might even be better for it because you can’t really enjoy the good times without having suffered through the bad.
They righted their direction on Tuesday night when they managed to blow a 13-point halftime lead, then rebuilt a 10-point second half lead and let that slip away before finally figuring themselves out at the end and winning over Iowa State, 77-71.
AT IOWA STATE!
They had not won a road game since January 6 and you had to go back to February 20, 2018, to find their previous Big 12 road victory.
But now the air is clear, with one more game at home against Baylor on Saturday before embarking into the unknown that is post-season play.
“Hopefully this really helps us. Hopefully this helps us grow up some,” said Coach Bob Huggins.
Being a young team, they let matters get out of hand as they were losing six of seven games and had to find something to straighten out the season.
That something was a hot first half and then some clutch basketball down the stretch when matters seemed to be slipping away again.
“It was huge,” freshman point guard Deuce McBride said of the victory, a victory that he had much to do with as he scored 17 points and hit four clutch free throws as WVU was putting the game away in the final minutes.
“I always want the ball at the end of the game. That’s how I’ve always been. At the end of the game, you want to be in that situation,” McBride said.
The big thing, though, was the victory to end the losing streak
“We went from a 2-3 seed to a 6-7. We know winning matters to get to the spot we want to be in in the tournament. Now we can go home and prepare for Baylor,” McBride said. “This was one little step in our journey.”
One small step for man …
The hope within the WVU locker room now is that they have matured from the hard times.
“If this were two or three weeks ago, we might have (folded),” Huggins said. “I thought it was a good team effort from a lot of different guys. We were a little tougher today than what we have been.”
In addition to McBride, Derek Culver had a big evening and Oscar Tshiebwe, who had struggled on and off, put things together again.
Both big men missed a double-double by a single rebound. Culver had 17 points to go with his nine rebounds and Tshiebwe had 11 to go with his rebounds, five of them being offensive rebounds in the second half as WVU wore down an under manned Iowa State team playing without injured star Tyrese Haliburton.
Tshiebwe also made five of five free throws at important moments for the Mountaineers, a team notoriously weak with its free throw shooting.
“Oscar was really good offensively and made some huge free throws for us and played with a lot of confidence,” Huggins said.
Culver’s performance – they hope – forecasts big things to come in the tournament.
“I think he really picked up his intensity and his urgency,” McBride said of Culver. “As a team, sometimes we get lackadaisical. But when we are urgent, we can lock in and play pretty well.”
Culver felt the game was a big step forward for him.
“Personally, I was doing a better job of taking my time. I was going through contact instead of shying away from it.” he said. “I was just trying to be a better player for the team.”
— Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel
