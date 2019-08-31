HUNTINGTON — It felt like it could have been worse.
Marshall had no problem dispatching of VMI, with quarterback Isaiah Green getting his sophomore season off to a nice start in a 56-17 win Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Green left the game after leading the Thundering Herd on a long scoring drive to start the second half. He finished his night 18-of-28 passing for 238 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for 46 yards.
It was the season opener for both teams, and the game had that look early for Marshall. The offense had to punt on its first two series and there were fewer than five minutes left in the first quarter before the Herd got into VMI territory.
That’s when things began picking up. Green hit Willie Johnson on a crossing route for a 29-yard touchdown, and Talik Keaton returned a punt 67 yards for a 14-0 lead with 1:42 left in the first.
The lead went to 21-0 on Green’s 51-yard TD to Artis Henry, but the Herd started to stumble again.
Linebacker Tyler Brown was called for roughing VMI quarterback Reece Udinski, and on the next play receiver Javeon Lara found himself all alone on the left sideline and brought down a 50-yard TD pass to get the Keydets on the board.
On the second play of the next possession, Green underthrew his receiver and was intercepted at the VMI 37-yard line.
The defense stiffened from there and gave the offense time to regroup.
That happened quickly.
Green’s 4-yard dumpoff to Xavier Gaines capped off the first of four straight scoring drives for the Herd (1-0). The second came on a 1-yard run by Brenden Knox on the last play of the second half to put Marshall ahead 35-7.
The Herd got the ball to start the second half and Green led an 11-pay, 82-yard drive. His fourth TD, 33 yards to Corey Gammage, made it a 42-7 game.
Alex Thomson took over for Green from there. He moved Marshall 99 yards on his first series, which finished with another 1-yard touchdown for Knox.
Tyler King ran for 75 yards on 10 carries for the Herd.
The game had its scary moments for the Herd. Linebacker Jaquan Yulee had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with VMI receiver Jakob Harris with 49 seconds left in the first quarter. Yulee waved his right arm as he was being wheeled out.
Green missed the last four plays of the second quarter after he took a jarring hit from safety John Sarratt at the end of a 16-yard gain. Sarratt hit Green high after Green slid at the 22-yard line. Sarratt was ejected for targeting.
The penalty resulted in a first down at the VMI 11, and Thomson played the rest of the series.
Udinski was 20-of-35 for 192 yards and was sacked four times.
The Herd finished with 620 yards and had 33 first downs. It was the first time Marshall’s first 600-yard game since going for 630 against Charlotte on Oct. 31, 2015.
The former Southern Conference foes faced off for the first time since 1996. VMI last played in Huntington the year before. Marshall leads the all-time series 15-5 — all 15 victories have come consecutively.
The Herd will visit Boise State Friday in a battle of successful Group of Five programs. The Broncos defeated Florida State 36-31 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. The game was moved because of the approaching Hurricane Dorian.
Boise trailed 31-17 at halftime but shut out the Seminoles the rest of the way.
Kickoff Friday night will be 9 p.m. Eastern time.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
