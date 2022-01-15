GARDNER — Devin Hatfield scored his 1,000th point on Friday night as Herbert Hoover came from behind in the fourth quarter to collect a 65-56 win over PikeView in an opposing sectional matchup.
Eli Roberts scored 20 points to pace the Huskies, who are ranked No. 8 among Class AAA teams in West Virginia. Hatfield added 14 points.
Jared Vestal pumped in 20 points to pace the Panthers, who led midway through the final period.
Nathan Rife hit three treys on his way to 10 points for PikeView. Dylan Blake added eight points and Kaleb Dunn added seven points.
PikeView plays at Westside tonight.
Mercer Christian 63
Greenbrier West 39
CHARMCO — Sam Boothe scored 21 points and recorded seven rebounds and six assists
Shaye Basham had 16 points for the Cavaliers (11-2). Briar Lucas had nine points and seven rebounds and MJ Patton added nine points.
Michael Kanode scored 13 points to pace West. Brayden McClung scored seven points.
MCA plays undefeated Calvary Baptist Academy in Hurricane today at 5:30 p.m. Calvary is the only team thus far to have beaten Greater Beckley.
Hurley 44, Twin Valley 19
HURLEY, Va. — Eddie Hurley scored 11 points to lead the Rebels past the visiting Panthers in a Black Diamond District boys basketball game..
Landon Adkins led Hurley on the boards with nine rebounds.
Ethan Snead led Twin Valley with eight points.
The Hurley boys are set to travel to Jenkins, Ky. today for an interstate contest.
Girls Varsity Basketball
Richlands 44
Virginia High 41
RICHLANDS, Va. — Jaylyn Altizer led the Lady Blue Tornado with 14 points in a Southwest District home court victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.
Alter added four assists, five steals and three rebounds to her line as the Richlands (9-5, 2-0) pocketed its seventh straight win.
Erica Lamie scored nine points with five rebounds for the Tornado while Rachael Rife scored six points and had five steals.
Dianna Spence scored 24 points to lead Virginia High.
James Monroe 55, Graham 44
LINDSIDE — Addison Hines scored 17 points to lead the Lady Mavericks in a non-district interstate girls game.
Lilly Jackson added 11 points for James Monroe and Sara Mann added eight points.
Stella Gunter paced the G-Girls with 16 points. Elle Gunter added 12 points and 10 rebounds while Ella Dales added 10 points.
Graham is slated to play at Marion on Tuesday in a SWD quad.
Twin Valley 66
Hurley 16
HURLEY, Va. — Kamryn Vance led Twin Valley with 21 points and the Lady Panthers rolled to a total victory over the Lady Rebels in a BDD girls tilt.
Hannah Belcher added 18 points for Twin Valley (11-2), which hosts Grundy on Tuesday in a key district matchup.
Giles 59, Bland County 50
PEARISBURG — Karsyn Reed poured in 25 points and the homestanding Lady Spartans held off the Lady Bears in a Mountain Empire District contest.
Jordan Lucas and Hallie Merrix scored 10 points apiece for Giles, which shot 10-for-14 from the free throw line and hit three trifectas in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
McKenzie Tindall scored 22 points to pace Bland County.
HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
WV Girls Games
Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 34, Linsly 33
Cabell Midland 37, Morgantown 34
East Fairmont 65, Braxton County 30
Huntington 75, Spring Valley 47
Parkersburg 69, St. Albans 52
Petersburg 54, Lincoln 43
Ripley 58, Frankfort 43
Tucker County 57, Pocahontas County 26
Wayne 74, Nitro 48
East Fairmont Classic
North Marion 71, Winfield 56
WV Boys Games
Berkeley Springs 66, Petersburg 43
Bluefield 72, Graham, Va. 54
Brooke 60, John Marshall 49
Chapmanville 45, Nitro 28
Fairmont Senior 72, Buckhannon-Upshur 42
Herbert Hoover 65, PikeView 56
Independence 67, Westside 62
James Monroe 92, Valley Wetzel 41
Jefferson 88, Washington 49
Logan 75, Scott 52
Morgantown 73, University 45
Musselman 54, Martinsburg 53
Oak Hill 66, Woodrow Wilson 43
Poca 71, Charleston Catholic 41
Ripley 58, Sissonville 36
Ritchie County 57, Wahama 48
Spring Mills 48, Hedgesville 46
St. Marys 66, Ravenswood 62
Tucker County 64, Keyser 49
Tyler Consolidated 94, Parkersburg Catholic 39
Webster County 65, Gilmer County 38
Williamstown 73, Wirt County 36
Winfield 72, Hurricane 66
Va. Girls Games
Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 45
Briar Woods 61, Independence 21
Broadway 59, John Handley 19
Carroll County 77, Alleghany 49
Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Kellam 42
Cave Spring 59, Hidden Valley 25
Clarke County 62, Mountain View 47
Deep Run 39, Douglas Freeman 38
Eastside 63, Castlewood 28
First Colonial 70, Salem-Va. Beach 63
Floyd County 55, Glenvar 47, OT
Fort Defiance 82, Waynesboro 32
GW-Danville 61, Bassett 29
Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 43
Hayfield 79, Edison 60
Hermitage 59, J.R. Tucker 27
Highland Springs 51, Henrico 45
Honaker 66, Council 5
King’s Fork High School 62, Lakeland 39
Manor High School 67, Churchland 50
Martinsville 53, Tunstall 22
Mount Vernon 57, Annandale 24
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Norfolk Academy 23
Norview 64, Maury 2
Oscar Smith 50, Indian River 30
Pulaski County 70, Salem 50
Roanoke Valley Christian 48, Faith Christian-Roanoke 30
St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 22
Staunton River 55, Lord Botetourt 46
Strasburg 50, Woodstock Central 36
Thomas Walker 42, Rye Cove 38
Twin Valley 66, Hurley 13
Western Albemarle 51, Monticello 40
William Fleming 49, William Byrd 42
Wilson Memorial 68, Riverheads 54
Windsor 53, Surry County 35
Va. Boys Games
Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50
Alleghany 62, Carroll County 59
Annandale 85, Mount Vernon 75
Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43
Bluefield, W.Va. 72, Graham 54
Booker T. Washington 79, Norcom 20
Broad Run 63, Dominion 51
Cave Spring 86, Hidden Valley 30
Central - Wise 65, Page County 56
Dan River 63, William Campbell 62
East Rockingham 50, Union 44
First Colonial 70, Salem-Va. Beach 63
Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 44
Grassfield 72, Hickory 48
Great Bridge 73, Ocean Lakes 41
Hayfield 79, Edison 60
Heritage (Leesburg) 58, Lightridge 56
Highland Springs 58, Henrico 52
Honaker 65, Council 27
Hopewell 80, Prince George 65
Hurley 44, Twin Valley 19
Independence 59, Briar Woods 46
Isle of Wight Academy 58, Fuqua School 49
James River-Midlothian 58, Midlothian 36
Kecoughtan 70, Woodside 65
King's Fork High School 87, Lakeland 40
Lloyd Bird 67, Manchester 52
Manor High School 54, Churchland 46
Marion 67, Tazewell 46
Maury 56, Norview 38
Millbrook 66, James Wood 61
Nansemond-Suffolk 41, Norfolk Academy 40
Narrows 86, Eastern Montgomery 16
Northside 86, Franklin County 38
Orange County 71, Fluvanna 68, OT
Oscar Smith 64, Indian River 47
Patriot 53, Battlefield 52
Potomac Falls 62, Woodgrove 45
Pulaski County 69, Salem 56
Rappahannock County 63, Madison County 54
Rock Ridge 65, Loudoun Valley 54
Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53
Rye Cove 40, Thomas Walker 31
St. Annes-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 50
Stone Bridge 63, Riverside 60
Tunstall 64, Martinsville 59
Turner Ashby 58, Harrisonburg 37
Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51
Western Albemarle 61, Monticello 37
Western Branch 53, Nansemond River 39
Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64
York 62, Poquoson 50
