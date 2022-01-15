Drew Damewood...

PikeView’s Drew Damewood (14) drives past a Herbert Hoover defender. during Friday night’s boys basketball game in Gardner.

 Contributed photo by Eric DiNovo

GARDNER — Devin Hatfield scored his 1,000th point on Friday night as Herbert Hoover came from behind in the fourth quarter to collect a 65-56 win over PikeView in an opposing sectional matchup.

Eli Roberts scored 20 points to pace the Huskies, who are ranked No. 8 among Class AAA teams in West Virginia. Hatfield added 14 points.

Jared Vestal pumped in 20 points to pace the Panthers, who led midway through the final period.

Nathan Rife hit three treys on his way to 10 points for PikeView. Dylan Blake added eight points and Kaleb Dunn added seven points.

PikeView plays at Westside tonight.

Mercer Christian 63

Greenbrier West 39

CHARMCO — Sam Boothe scored 21 points and recorded seven rebounds and six assists

Shaye Basham had 16 points for the Cavaliers (11-2). Briar Lucas had nine points and seven rebounds and MJ Patton added nine points.

Michael Kanode scored 13 points to pace West. Brayden McClung scored seven points.

MCA plays undefeated Calvary Baptist Academy in Hurricane today at 5:30 p.m. Calvary is the only team thus far to have beaten Greater Beckley.

Hurley 44, Twin Valley 19

HURLEY, Va. — Eddie Hurley scored 11 points to lead the Rebels past the visiting Panthers in a Black Diamond District boys basketball game..

Landon Adkins led Hurley on the boards with nine rebounds.

Ethan Snead led Twin Valley with eight points.

The Hurley boys are set to travel to Jenkins, Ky. today for an interstate contest.

Girls Varsity Basketball

Richlands 44

Virginia High 41

RICHLANDS, Va. — Jaylyn Altizer led the Lady Blue Tornado with 14 points in a Southwest District home court victory over the visiting Lady Bearcats.

Alter added four assists, five steals and three rebounds to her line as the Richlands (9-5, 2-0) pocketed its seventh straight win.

Erica Lamie scored nine points with five rebounds for the Tornado while Rachael Rife scored six points and had five steals.

Dianna Spence scored 24 points to lead Virginia High.

James Monroe 55, Graham 44

LINDSIDE — Addison Hines scored 17 points to lead the Lady Mavericks in a non-district interstate girls game.

Lilly Jackson added 11 points for James Monroe and Sara Mann added eight points.

Stella Gunter paced the G-Girls with 16 points. Elle Gunter added 12 points and 10 rebounds while Ella Dales added 10 points.

Graham is slated to play at Marion on Tuesday in a SWD quad.

Twin Valley 66

Hurley 16

HURLEY, Va. — Kamryn Vance led Twin Valley with 21 points and the Lady Panthers rolled to a total victory over the Lady Rebels in a BDD girls tilt.

Hannah Belcher added 18 points for Twin Valley (11-2), which hosts Grundy on Tuesday in a key district matchup.

Giles 59, Bland County 50

PEARISBURG — Karsyn Reed poured in 25 points and the homestanding Lady Spartans held off the Lady Bears in a Mountain Empire District contest.

Jordan Lucas and Hallie Merrix scored 10 points apiece for Giles, which shot 10-for-14 from the free throw line and hit three trifectas in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

McKenzie Tindall scored 22 points to pace Bland County.

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

WV Girls Games

Beverly Ft. Frye, Ohio 34, Linsly 33

Cabell Midland 37, Morgantown 34

East Fairmont 65, Braxton County 30

Huntington 75, Spring Valley 47

Parkersburg 69, St. Albans 52

Petersburg 54, Lincoln 43

Ripley 58, Frankfort 43

Tucker County 57, Pocahontas County 26

Wayne 74, Nitro 48

East Fairmont Classic

North Marion 71, Winfield 56

WV Boys Games

Berkeley Springs 66, Petersburg 43

Bluefield 72, Graham, Va. 54

Brooke 60, John Marshall 49

Chapmanville 45, Nitro 28

Fairmont Senior 72, Buckhannon-Upshur 42

Herbert Hoover 65, PikeView 56

Independence 67, Westside 62

James Monroe 92, Valley Wetzel 41

Jefferson 88, Washington 49

Logan 75, Scott 52

Morgantown 73, University 45

Musselman 54, Martinsburg 53

Oak Hill 66, Woodrow Wilson 43

Poca 71, Charleston Catholic 41

Ripley 58, Sissonville 36

Ritchie County 57, Wahama 48

Spring Mills 48, Hedgesville 46

St. Marys 66, Ravenswood 62

Tucker County 64, Keyser 49

Tyler Consolidated 94, Parkersburg Catholic 39

Webster County 65, Gilmer County 38

Williamstown 73, Wirt County 36

Winfield 72, Hurricane 66

Va. Girls Games

Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 45

Briar Woods 61, Independence 21

Broadway 59, John Handley 19

Carroll County 77, Alleghany 49

Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Kellam 42

Cave Spring 59, Hidden Valley 25

Clarke County 62, Mountain View 47

Deep Run 39, Douglas Freeman 38

Eastside 63, Castlewood 28

First Colonial 70, Salem-Va. Beach 63

Floyd County 55, Glenvar 47, OT

Fort Defiance 82, Waynesboro 32

GW-Danville 61, Bassett 29

Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 43

Hayfield 79, Edison 60

Hermitage 59, J.R. Tucker 27

Highland Springs 51, Henrico 45

Honaker 66, Council 5

King’s Fork High School 62, Lakeland 39

Manor High School 67, Churchland 50

Martinsville 53, Tunstall 22

Mount Vernon 57, Annandale 24

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Norfolk Academy 23

Norview 64, Maury 2

Oscar Smith 50, Indian River 30

Pulaski County 70, Salem 50

Roanoke Valley Christian 48, Faith Christian-Roanoke 30

St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 22

Staunton River 55, Lord Botetourt 46

Strasburg 50, Woodstock Central 36

Thomas Walker 42, Rye Cove 38

Twin Valley 66, Hurley 13

Western Albemarle 51, Monticello 40

William Fleming 49, William Byrd 42

Wilson Memorial 68, Riverheads 54

Windsor 53, Surry County 35

Va. Boys Games

Albemarle 58, Charlottesville 50

Alleghany 62, Carroll County 59

Annandale 85, Mount Vernon 75

Blue Ridge School 70, Miller School 43

Bluefield, W.Va. 72, Graham 54

Booker T. Washington 79, Norcom 20

Broad Run 63, Dominion 51

Cave Spring 86, Hidden Valley 30

Central - Wise 65, Page County 56

Dan River 63, William Campbell 62

East Rockingham 50, Union 44

First Colonial 70, Salem-Va. Beach 63

Glen Allen 52, Mills Godwin 44

Grassfield 72, Hickory 48

Great Bridge 73, Ocean Lakes 41

Hayfield 79, Edison 60

Heritage (Leesburg) 58, Lightridge 56

Highland Springs 58, Henrico 52

Honaker 65, Council 27

Hopewell 80, Prince George 65

Hurley 44, Twin Valley 19

Independence 59, Briar Woods 46

Isle of Wight Academy 58, Fuqua School 49

James River-Midlothian 58, Midlothian 36

Kecoughtan 70, Woodside 65

King's Fork High School 87, Lakeland 40

Lloyd Bird 67, Manchester 52

Manor High School 54, Churchland 46

Marion 67, Tazewell 46

Maury 56, Norview 38

Millbrook 66, James Wood 61

Nansemond-Suffolk 41, Norfolk Academy 40

Narrows 86, Eastern Montgomery 16

Northside 86, Franklin County 38

Orange County 71, Fluvanna 68, OT

Oscar Smith 64, Indian River 47

Patriot 53, Battlefield 52

Potomac Falls 62, Woodgrove 45

Pulaski County 69, Salem 56

Rappahannock County 63, Madison County 54

Rock Ridge 65, Loudoun Valley 54

Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53

Rye Cove 40, Thomas Walker 31

St. Annes-Belfield 67, Woodberry Forest 50

Stone Bridge 63, Riverside 60

Tunstall 64, Martinsville 59

Turner Ashby 58, Harrisonburg 37

Waynesboro 56, Fort Defiance 51

Western Albemarle 61, Monticello 37

Western Branch 53, Nansemond River 39

Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64

York 62, Poquoson 50

