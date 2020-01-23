BLUEFIELD — Height is something that basketball coaches cannot teach, but something they are very grateful to get.
Bluefield has plenty of tall players this year, anchored by six-foot-seven Sean Martin.
Martin, who is headed to West Virginia University in the fall to play football, has plenty of agility due to being a defensive end on the gridiron. That kind of athleticism and physicality translates nicely to the basketball floor.
“He’s a D-I football athlete playing basketball,” Bluefield point guard Braeden Crews said.
The size and length of Martin is most valuable on the defensive end of the court where he is able to alter shots in the post. He regularly blocks five shots in a game and deters players from even attempting a shot when he is in the vicinity.
“The coaches want me to protect the rim, so if I get blocked shots that’s great for us,” Martin said. “Getting a blocked shot can sometimes change the momentum of a game.”
Being focused on football means that Martin has less time to practice basketball but those skills are just going to continue getting better as the season goes on.
“He’s only going to get better as the season goes,” Bluefield head coach Buster Large said. “He’s a very, very talented football and basketball player but his basketball skills are just now starting to take off.”
After the win against Princeton, Tigers head coach Robb Williams heaped praise on Martin for being able to diminish what they wanted to do offensively with his presence in the post.
Martin can’t play exactly the same as he does in football as a defensive end. That would only get him a seat on the bench.
“Football you hit people, basketball you can’t really,” Martin said. “If you tackle people, you’re going to get a foul.”
In almost every game Bluefield has an advantage in the post with Martin. The Beavers are focusing on getting the ball down there so that there will be space for their outside shooters.
“Anybody that’s six-seven 265, 270 inside is a real force to go to and right now that’s our number one objective is try to get the ball in the paint and then our outside game will open up,” Large said.
Having a player like Martin opens up more opportunities for his teammates to score as teams pay more attention to him due to his size.
“Sean’s an absolute stud and we’re so blessed to have him on our team and I’m blessed to have him as a brother,” Bluefield senior Kaulin Parris said.
Martin could have decided to not play his senior year with a scholarship to WVU locked up but wanted to play one more season with a group of seniors that have been together since elementary school.
“I’m just really playing for my team, it’s my senior year I’m about to graduate so might as go one more year playing basketball,” Martin said.
Off the court and field Martin is laid-back. When it comes to facing opponents, he becomes fired up.
“I’m really calm, but when it comes to play other teams I really get serious about it,” Martin said. “I don’t like losing.”
The size of Martin and the rest of the Bluefield players cause many teams to utilize double-teams when the ball goes into the post. The Beavers are unselfish that they will immediately find the open player for an open shot.
“If somebody gets double-teamed somebody is going to be open so it’s an easy score for any of us,” Martin said.
Martin is not focused on individual accomplishments in his senior season, but doing anything he can to help his team win. The Beavers are looking for their ninth straight state tournament appearance and a first state championship since 2014.
“I don’t really care about scoring, I just want to help the team win, get rebounds, pass the ball out, get some assists, it don’t really matter for me,” Martin said.
The height of Martin and the rest of Bluefield will be tested against a very tall Wesley Christian Academy at 7 p.m. in the FCA Prep Showcase taking place in Bristol, Virginia. Bluefield will then travel to PikeView Friday before returning to Bristol Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip-off against University School from Tennessee.
