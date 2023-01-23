By Hank Murphy
CNHI News Service
ROCKWALL, Texas – The head football coach in a north-central Texas town was placed on administrative leave Jan. 9 after a number of students required medical attention following an athletic class.
A letter sent to parents by school Principal Todd Bradford prompted the Rockwall-Heath School District to bring in a third party to investigate issues involving coach John Harrell, which apparently stems from forcing students to perform “multiple pushups."
The incident occurred Jan. 6 during an off-season workout, and school officials learned of it after several parents reported their sons required medical care, and “in some cases hospitalization,” according to the letter.
On Jan. 9, the campus athletic trainer met with student-athletes at Rockwall-Heath and advised them to report any of the following physical conditions: inability to bend or extend the arms; inability to lift the arms above the head; dark urine; or sharp arm pain. Additional symptoms to watch for include lack of urinating, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, confusion, lethargy or loss of consciousness. The trainer and school nurse were to monitor any student who reported any of the conditions, the letter said.
“Student safety is a top priority at Rockwall ISD and we will continue to take immediate and appropriate measures in the best interests of our students as well address this situation,” stated Bradford’s letter. The letter also noted the district was keeping in contact with the families of the student-athletes and would notify “appropriate outside agencies.”
Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper said her office had not been contacted as of Wednesday morning, Jan. 11. The Herald-Banner that same day sought comment from Rockwall ISD school board President Linda Mitchell Duran and district Administrator John Villarreal regarding who is conducting the third-party investigation, any prior complaints against Harrell, and whether the findings of the probe will be made public.
Chief Communications Officer Renae Murphy responded by releasing a copy of the letter sent to parents by Bradford.
Villarreal sent the Herald-Banner an email saying the district will keep the community updated about the findings to the extent possible under the law.
Attempts were made to reach Harrell, but he was not available for comment.
A former assistant coach, Harrell completed his first season as head coach at Rockwall-Heath in 2022. Harrell had been serving as an assistant coach and was coordinator of Heath’s running game.
