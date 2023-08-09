PRINCETON — At this time next year, Eli Campbell expects to be living the life of a big-time college offensive lineman, at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
But this month, now that his long-range future is pretty much set in motion, the two-time all-state selection can concentrate on his senior season of high school as a Princeton Tiger.
When the military academy sent him an offer to play as a Falcon, he said, “I wasn’t certain. I said, ‘I think I’m interested, but I don’t know.’ Then my mom finally talked me into taking a trip out there, and as soon as we touched down, (!) fell in love with the place.
“It’s just a setup, for life. One of the most prestigious academic schools in the nation, as well as a top-25 football program that does a whole lot of winning.”
“I didn’t think I wanted to be committed before my senior season,” he said. “But my recruitment process didn’t pick up for awhile. (I) didn’t start landing offers for awhile. I (thought) this would tank into my senior season a little bit … stressing about where I’m going to play.”
The decision to commit has been “a big relief,” he said. “I know what my game plan is; I know what classes I need to take. I know where I’m going, so I can just go worry about playing ball.”
After a summer of chasing scholarship offers “all over the place,” Campbell said, “I’m just excited to not have to be somewhere else every week. I’m back home, working with my teammates.”
Campbell is likely to start this fall at defensive end, and at right guard on offense, in the schemes of new head coach Keith Taylor.
“In my opinion, he’s the best offensive lineman in the state of West Virginia,” Taylor said. “He’s been a two-time first-team all-state lineman. I wouldn’t think anything different, this year.”
“He’s the most physical guy out here. He’s the strongest kid I’ve ever coached. Respectful, smart, knows the game. … He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.”
“He just gets after it. He’s not a yeller, he’s not a screamer. He leads by example, and that’s my favorite kind of leadership.”
Campbell said that a weightlifting video on the platform once known as Twitter helped get him noticed at the Air Force Academy, and cemented the coaches’ view that he will be a collegiate center.
He said that Air Force offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke told him about his reaction to the video.
“He saw that I was an explosive Olympic lifter,” Campbell said. “He said, ‘Not a lot of guys can do that, so you’re going to be a center for us.’ … They have 100 percent said that I’m a center from the day they were watching my film.”
Apparently, a big factor was the athlete’s clean-and-jerk lift of 330 pounds. Campbell said, “That lift shows your ability to bend, your ability to explode, and just manhandle weight, to an extent.”
He also has recorded a bench press of 315 pounds and a “solid squat” lift of 505.
Those lifts paled in comparison with the effort involved in thinking through his college selection.
Campbell said, “As a kid, you want to think, ‘Where can I go play in the biggest stadium, and have the biggest crowd, and (be part of) the biggest games on television.’
“But, luckily, I’ve had people around me who helped me realize that that’s not everything, and that at some point you’re going to need an education, and you’re going to need to do something with a future – ‘cause football’s super temporary.
“I’ve been through three surgeries, so (I realize that) at any point, it can be taken away.”
Those surgeries, he said, included one on a shoulder during his ninth-grade year, and a “scope” procedure on both of his knees. But that is “all behind me,” Campbell said. “It’s all cleaned up now. Everything’s great.”
He said that in his college search, “I just wanted to evaluate where can I use football as an opportunity to open up more doors. … I had offers at a lot of the Ivy League schools – and that’s a place that sets you up for life. But the kid in me wanted to go play high-level football.”
He said about his new service academy commitment, “You have four years at the Air Force Academy, and then you serve (at least) five years in the Air Force.”
“A lot of people have looked at it as a burden – ‘Oh, no, you’re going to have to serve!’ – Well, you’re going to be a second lieutenant in the United States Air Force,” he said with pride.
Instead of being a former student-athlete worrying about post-football employment prospects, Campbell said, “They’re, like, ‘You commit here, you’re set up for the rest of your life. You don’t have to stress about any of that.’
“And at the Air Force Academy, they give you a break after you graduate, then you’re straight to work. (And) You can get a job of your choice, including the NFL. So there’s a lot of opportunity there.”
That is still in the future. Campbell is also proud of his present situation, and of his Princeton teammates over the past few months.
“(In) December, we started getting a group lifting together,” he said. “It’s not something brand new. We’ve been out here, we’ve been working as a team. It’s just another step in the evolution.”
Nodding toward the Jack H. Pack Weight Room beside the football stadium, he said, “We’re extremely blessed in our weight room. You look around, in general, our facilities are pristine, compared to a lot of high schools out there, and even some colleges I’ve been around.”
“The equipment we have in there, really, is a big setup for success,” he said. “Our whole team can lift at once.”
He also gives a glowing review of the community that files into the stands at Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium on Friday nights.
“It’s a fan base that’s been loyal,” Campbell said. “You know, Princeton hasn’t always done as much winning as we have been recently. And to know that that student section’s always there, packing a good quarter of our stands. They’re people I’m proud to serve in my community.”
Taylor said, “It’s always easy to tell people to push themselves when your best players are pushing themselves. A lot of times you see these schools where the best player kind of takes it easy. That’s not Eli. Eli is going to get after it, every single day.”
“I always tell these college coaches, when they call me, he’s the exact kid you want to date your daughter,” the coach said. “He’s always doing the right thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.