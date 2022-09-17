TAZEWELL, VA — The Tazewell Bulldogs redeployed a tweaked Wildcat offense and rode senior Cassius Harris to a 39-16 victory over John Battle in front of a packed house at Bulldog Stadium on a homecoming Friday evening.
Harris, who also led the receiving corps with 38 yards on nine catches, rushed for 61 yards, primarily when taking the snaps, and found the endzone twice on the evening.
Brock Alley started scoring off for the ‘Dogs, capping off a 9-play, 51-yard drive with an 8-yard dive play up the gut to give Tazewell the early lead.
Not even three minutes of game time ticked off the clock before the Bulldogs would score once more. This time, after a Mit Patel 70-yard run set up Tazewell 1st and Goal from the 3, Harris took the snap on the next play and found the house to finish the 1st quarter up two scores.
Defenses would battle throughout most of the second quarter before the Trojans began to fight back. Freshman quarterback Finn Moss would have his ‘welcome to varsity’ moment as his pass would be picked off and returned for a touchdown by Battle linebacker Elijah Childress, cutting the Trojan defecate to 6 after the point after.
Finn regrouped on the next drive, hooking up with Logan McDonald on an 18-yard crossing route to take a 20-7 lead into halftime.
“He played really well, had a couple of mistakes, but its what made him have a great game tonight is the way he bounced back from those mistakes,” praised Bulldog head coach J’Me Harris of his young signal caller.
After the long Homecoming halftime, John Battle would make quick hay of their opening possession. On the first play from scrimmage, junior quarterback Noah Sills would connect with junior Izaya Selz for a 75-yard call to notice. After the point after, the Tazewell lead was down to six.
Two defensive touchdowns, one for each side, would close out the 3rd.
The Tazewell defense would pin back the Trojans and force them to punt from inside their own 20. Tyler Gillespie would recover a snap over the head of the Battle punter in the endzone, and Tazewell’s lead would grow to two scores again.
Not to be outdone, the Battle defense helped their cause when they entrapped a Bulldogs ball carrier in the endzone for the safety after a botched snap.
In the fourth quarter, Tazewell (2-2) put it away, riding the Wildcat and Harris.
Cassius carried the rock every play of the 6-play, 1:05 drive and extend the Bulldog lead to 17 with a 4-yard run, his 2nd touchdown of the night.
After the Battle passing attack stalled, Tazewell closed out the game on the ground.
Ayvree Zeigler rounded out the scoring on the night, punching it in from 3-yards out with just under five minutes remaining.
“Overall pleased with the outcome of the game but we came out really lethargic to begin the second half and let them get back in the game for a little bit, and good football teams can’t do that,” said coach Harris.
Next weekend, Tazewell will travel to defending Class 1 champion Riverheads for a Saturday afternoon tilt.
John Battle (1-3) will return home next Friday to host Washington County rival, Patrick Henry.
At Witten Field-Bulldogs Stadium
John Battle............0 7 9 0 — 16
Tazewell................13 7 6 13 — 39
How They Scored
First Quarter
Taz— 8 yard rush by Brock Alley (2pt conversion failed)
Taz —3 yard rush by Cassius Harris (Kick good)
Second Quarter
JB —65 yard interception return by Elijah Childress (Kick good)
Taz —18 yard pass from Finn Moss to Logan McDonald (Kick good)
Third Quarter
JB —75 yard pass from Noah Sills to Izaya Seiz (Kick good)
Taz — Bad punt snap recovered in endzone by Tyler Gillespie (2pt conversion failed)
Fourth Quarter
Taz — 4 yard rush by Cassius Harris (Kick good)
Taz —3 yard rush by Ayvree Zeigler (Kick blocked)
Team Stats
First Downs – Taz 12 JB 6; Rushes – Yards – Taz 37 — 198 JB 13 – (-17); Passing Yards – Taz 76 JB 180; Comp. – Att. – Int. – Taz 11-13-1 JB; 15-34-2; Fumbles – Lost – Taz 0 JB 1-1; Penalties – Yards – Taz 17-138 JB 9-105 ; Punts – Avg. – Taz 5 – 24.6 JB 2-30
