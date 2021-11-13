NORTON, Va. — Tazewell’s Cassius Harris had 11 catches for 106 yards, breaking the VHSL single-season record for receptions as the Bulldogs pulled some redemption out of a 43-14 Class 2 playoff loss at Central-Wise on Friday night.
Coming into the game, Harris was nine catches away from overtaking Patriot’s Nick Matthews’ in the VHSL record book. Matthews had 102 catches in 2014.
Tazewell quarterback Carter Creasy completed 20-of-24 passing attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns, including a 17-yard TD toss to Harris and a 51-yard scoring strike to Ethan Mills.
Creasy, who finished 14 yards shy of a 3,000-yard passing season, also added a 2-point conversion run. The freshman was picked off three times on the night.
The Warriors (8-3) were led by Dustin Sturgill, who rushed for 134 yards on nine carries, including scoring runs of 34 yards and 1 yard, also collecting a defensive score when he recovered a Tazewell fumble for a score.
Matthew Boggs rushed for 112 yards for Central, which hosts Ridgeview next week in the second round of the playoffs.
The Warriors also got scoring runs from Tyson Tester and Ethan Mullins, the latter of whom also had a scoring reception from quarterback Braeden Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.