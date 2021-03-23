GARDNER — Badly needing a victory, the Bluefield Beavers took matters into their own hands and got one on Tuesday night, scoring a season-high point total in a 67-57 win over the PikeView Panthers.
“We were very, very determined to get a win,” said Bluefield head coach Buster Large. Praising his coaching staff, he said, “We have quite a bit of improvement (over) the last 10 games.”
Freshman R.J. Hairston led the Beavers in scoring and rebounds with 16 points and a game-high 10 boards.
He said, “We played as a team, and we needed this win. It feels great, man.”
Fellow starters Chance Johnson and Caleb Fuller each had 13 points and senior starter Jaylen Green tossed in 11.
“We put four in double figures,” Large said. “To be a good team, you’ve got to have that every night.”
The Beavers (2-4) got off to a good start, making nine of 10 shots from the field in the first quarter on their way to a 21-8 advantage.
PikeView (2-5) clamped down defensively in the second period. Bluefield missed four of its first five field goal tries and the Panthers claimed rebounds on three of those shots.
A pair of free throws by PikeView’s Kobey Taylor-Williams tied the game 27-27 with 2:19 left before halftime. But the Beavers broke their three-plus-minute drought of scoring from the field and ended the period with a 6-2 run.
The visitors gradually stretched their lead in the third period, holding PikeView to a 4-for-11 success rate on field goals. The lead stretched to 14 points, 63-49, late in the fourth period when Hairston scored from the paint.
At the end, the Beavers held a lead in team rebounds, 29 to 21.
“We rebounded very well tonight. I’m very happy how we rebounded,” Large said. “We had some kids come off the bench and play a major role.”
“We didn’t throw the ball away at critical times tonight, and that’s what saved us. That’s been the big thing for us in the first four games, just throwing the ball away at crucial times.”
“You’ve got to weather through the storm,” Large said. “Teams are going to make a run.”
Hairston said starting for the Beavers varsity as a freshman is “a lot of pressure, but you’ve just got to take the pressure and really push yourself.”
Large said about Hairston, “He’s really going to be something down the road.”
Dylan’s Blake led the Panthers with 22 points and Taylor-Williams chipped in 17.
PikeView assistant coach Tucker Meadows said, “So far, we’re just getting off to slow starts. One thing you can’t do is to get behind Bluefield early.”
“We played good team ball,” he said. “We’re moving the ball around. When (our shots) start falling, we’re going to be all right.”
“We’re proud of the kids,” he said. “The effort was there. We played hard. Right now, we’re just having trouble shooting the ball.”
Large added, “Our fans have been hanging in there with us. They needed a win, too. And that’ll really give us a lift for next week.”
“Little by little, we’re getting there.”
PikeView’s schedule shows another home game on Friday, against another sectional foe, the Shady Spring Tigers.
The Beavers are scheduled to be off until next Tuesday, when a trip is planned to Greenbrier East. Five of Bluefield’s next six games are slated to be on the road.
Large is already pointing toward the ultimate goal — to be ready for a rapidly approaching postseason.
“In three weeks, we start sectional play,” he said. “It’s a very shortened season.”
At Gardner
BLUEFIELD (2-4)
Logan Hyder 2 1-2 7, Chance Johnson 6 1-1 13, Ja’eon Flack 1 0-1 2, Tre Walker 1 3-4 5, Caleb Fuller 5 0-0 13, R.J. Hairston 8 0-0 16, Jaylen Green 4 1-3 11. Totals 27 6-11 67.
PIKEVIEW (2-5)
Gage Damewood 0 2-2 2, Kobey Taylor-Williams 5 6-8 17, Ryan Pennington 1 0-2 3, Jake Coalson 4 0-0 8, Dylan Blake 10 2-5 22, Kameron Lawson 2 1-2 5. Totals 22 11-19 57.
Bluefield…….21 12 16 18 — 67
PikeView…… .8 21 10 18 — 57
3-point goals: BHS 7 (Fuller 3, Hyder 2, Green 2); PV 2 (Taylor-Williams 1, Pennington 1). Total fouls: BHS 19, PV 12. Fouled out: BHS, Fuller; PV, Pennington. Technical fouls: none.
