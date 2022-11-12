ATHENS — Sophomore outside hitter Hannah Steele of the Concord University volleyball team has been named All-Mountain East Conference Honorable Mention, the league office announced earlier this week.
Steele, a native of Pearisburg, Va. native and alumna of Giles High School’s volleyball program, posted a team-best 330 kills which averaged for 3.00 per set. She ranked 10th in the conference in kills per set while hitting .169. Additionally, Steele’s 2.09 digs per set as she racked up five double-doubles on the year.
Steele lands on the All-MEC Team for a second straight season after being an All-MEC Honorable Mention last fall.
Wheeling’s Karly Niesen was named MEC Player of the Year while West Liberty’s Nyia Setla was the MEC Libero of the Year. Charleston newcomer Reagan McLean was selected MEC Freshman of the Year, and her coach, Tyler Kanelos, was the MEC Coach of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.