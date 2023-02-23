GARDNER — Jocelyn Hall scored 13 points to lead the PikeView girls basketball team past visiting Westside in Wednesday night’s Class AAA, Region 3, Section 1 championship game at PikeView High School.
Jaelynn Shrewsbury added 11 points for the Panthers while Brooke Craft chipped in six points.
Rylee Brown led the Lady Renegades with eight points while Kenzie Morgan and Daisha Cline added seven points apiece. Kaitlyn Lester contributed six points.
PikeView will host the Section 2 runner-up while Westside travels to the Section 2 champion on Wednesday, March 1. Sissonville will play at Lewis County on Friday to determine that outcome.
Class A, Region 3, Sec 1
James Monroe 55
Riverview 34
LINDSIDE — Maggie Boroski fired up 18 points to lead the Lady Mavericks past Riverview for the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 championship.
Adyson Hines scored 12 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Haley Hunnicutt scored 11 points with 10 rebounds.
Haylie Payne scored 14 points to pace the Lady Raiders. Abigail Pruitt added nine and Trista Lester added eight.
James Monroe will advance to the regional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.