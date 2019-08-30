PRINCETON — The Class AAA Princeton boys soccer team outshot visiting Class AA Shady Spring 16-3 en route to a 5-0 win in West Virginia high school soccer action at Everette K. Bailey Field in Princeton, on Thursday.
Cody Hall had two goals and one assist for the Tigers (1-2) and Peyton Brown had two goals and an assist.
Isaac Muncy had one goal and one assist for Princeton and Dorian Webster added an assist.
Ashton Burgess collected his first shutout in goal for the Tigers. He had three saves.
Princeton travels to face Buckhannon-Upshur on Saturday. Kickoff is 11 a.m.
PikeView 1, Bluefield 0: It took four games to get there, but the PikeView High boys were able to come out victorious over Bluefield after drawing the first three games of the season.
Kobey Taylor-Williams scored the lone goal for the Panthers off an assist from Gage Damewood.
PikeView goalie Dylan Blake made three saves and kept a shutout while Bluefield goalie William Matthews made six saves.
Golf
Princeton golfers win at Pipestem: The Princeton golf team won a seven-team match held at Pipestem State Park on Thursday, firing a team score of 120. It was the second match victory for the Tigers golfers so far this season.
D.J. Bailey shot an even-par 36, tying for medalist with Shady Spring’s Nate Daniels. Logan Coeburn shot a 39 for the Tigers. Nathaniel Bailey added a half-round score of 45.
Shady Springs came in second with 121, Woodrow Wilson shot 127, Bluefield shot 151, Narrows shot 156 and PikeView collectively carded a 165.
Princeton plays at Black Knight Country Club next Wednesday. Tees off at 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Princeton def. Tazewell: Princeton took down Tazewell 27-25, 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 in a local high school volleyball match Thursday at Tazewell Middle School.
Madison Hoops led Tazewell with seven kills along with an assist and block while Madison Wimmer had 12 digs and nine assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.